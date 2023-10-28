NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- RB Damien Williams
- DL Ben Stille
INJURIES
- DL Elijah Wilkinson was placed on injured reserve.
- P Bradley Pinion (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
- WR Keilahn Harris waived with injury settlement, the team announced.
- LB Donavan Mutin
- LB Eku Leota
- S Matthias Farley
INJURIES
- DE Khalid Kareem activated off injured reserve.
- DB Jaquan Brisker (illness) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game vs. Chargers.
- RB Chase Brown (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve.
- RB Jordan Wilkins
- OT Ty Nsekhe
INJURIES
- WR Brandon Johnson has been placed on injured reserve.
- RB David Montgomery (ribs) has been ruled out for Monday night against the Raiders.
- OG Jonah Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out.
- C Frank Ragnow (toe/calf) is not expected to practice today, and HC Dan Campbell told reporters that it's "hard to say" if he will be able to play in Monday night's home game against the Raiders. Campbell said Graham Glasnow would start at center if Ragnow is out. Ragnow is doubtful for Monday.
- S C.J. Gardner-Johnson returned to the building this week as he recovers from surgery for his torn pectoral, but Campbell wasn't sure if he's on track for a return by the end of the season.
INJURIES
- DL Hassan Ridgeway (calf) has been activated off injured reserve.
INJURIES
- DT DaVon Hamilton activated from injured reserve.
INJURIES
- LB Nick Bolton (wrist) has been placed on injured reserve.
INJURIES
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) is "good to go" for Monday night's road tilt against the Detroit Lions, HC Josh McDaniels declared on Saturday.
INJURIES
- CB Jalen Ramsey, who underwent a full meniscus repair in his left knee, has been activated off injured reserve, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- WR Trishton Jackson has been signed to the active roster off the practice squad.
- LB Nick Vigil
INJURIES
- OL Vederian Lowe (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against Miami.
- LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe) was also downgraded to out.
- WR Julio Jones
FINES
- RB Jaylen Warren was fined $48,556 for unnecessary roughness last Sunday against the Rams, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- WR George Pickens was fined $17,050 for two unsportsmanlike conduct fouls, Pelissero reported.
- WR Diontae Johnson was fined $10,927 for a unsportsmanlike conduct foul, Pelissero reported.
INJURIES
- QB Brock Purdy has cleared concussion protocol and carries no injury designation going into Sunday's showdown against the Bengals, the team announced on Saturday.
- OL Jason Peters
OTHER NEWS
- WR Dee Eskridge has been activated following a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- OG Saahdiq Charles (calf) has been placed on injured reserve.
- DT Phidarian Mathis (calf) has been removed from the injury report and will be active on Sunday.
- LB Cody Barton (ankle) has been placed on IR.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS