NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 28

Published: Oct 28, 2023 at 11:48 AM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 1-6-0

SIGNINGS


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS


INJURIES

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 4-3-0

SIGNINGS


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS


INJURIES

  • P Bradley Pinion (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.


ROSTER CUTS

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 5-2-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 0-6-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 2-5-0

INJURIES


ROSTER CUTS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

  • RB Chase Brown (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 4-2-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2023 · 2-5-0

INJURIES


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 5-2-0

INJURIES

  • RB David Montgomery (ribs) has been ruled out for Monday night against the Raiders.
  • OG Jonah Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out.
  • C Frank Ragnow (toe/calf) is not expected to practice today, and HC Dan Campbell told reporters that it's "hard to say" if he will be able to play in Monday night's home game against the Raiders. Campbell said Graham Glasnow would start at center if Ragnow is out. Ragnow is doubtful for Monday.
  • S C.J. Gardner-Johnson returned to the building this week as he recovers from surgery for his torn pectoral, but Campbell wasn't sure if he's on track for a return by the end of the season.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 3-3-0

INJURIES


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS


ROSTER CUTS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 3-4-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 5-2-0

INJURIES


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 6-1-0

INJURIES

  • LB Nick Bolton (wrist) has been placed on injured reserve.


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 3-4-0

INJURIES

  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) is "good to go" for Monday night's road tilt against the Detroit Lions, HC Josh McDaniels declared on Saturday.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 2-4-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 3-4-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 5-2-0

INJURIES

  • CB Jalen Ramsey, who underwent a full meniscus repair in his left knee, has been activated off injured reserve, the team announced.


ROSTER CUTS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 3-4-0

SIGNINGS

  • WR Trishton Jackson has been signed to the active roster off the practice squad.


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 2-5-0

INJURIES

  • OL Vederian Lowe (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against Miami.
  • LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe) was also downgraded to out.


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 3-3-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 6-1-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 4-2-0

FINES

  • RB Jaylen Warren was fined $48,556 for unnecessary roughness last Sunday against the Rams, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
  • WR George Pickens was fined $17,050 for two unsportsmanlike conduct fouls, Pelissero reported.
  • WR Diontae Johnson was fined $10,927 for a unsportsmanlike conduct foul, Pelissero reported.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 5-2-0

INJURIES


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 4-2-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS


ROSTER CUTS


OTHER NEWS

  • WR Dee Eskridge has been activated following a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 2-4-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 3-4-0

INJURIES


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

