49ers QB Brock Purdy clears concussion protocol, set to play vs. Bengals

As the San Francisco 49ers aim to end a losing streak, they will do so with its starting quarterback under center.

Brock Purdy has cleared concussion protocol and carries no injury designation going into Sunday's showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Saturday.

Purdy's availability in Week 8 was in question this week after the 49ers QB exhibited concussion symptoms during the team's flight home from Minneapolis following their 22-17 loss to the Vikings. Purdy was initially listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

"Yeah, definitely," Shanahan said Friday on if Purdy would start of cleared. "He was full go today, so he's just got to pass that tomorrow."

San Francisco enters Sunday riding a two-game skid, an occurrence that has happened only twice within the past two seasons for the perennial NFC contenders. Purdy has seen better days along that stretch, completing 33 of 57 passes (57.8%) for 397 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Though Purdy won't have Deebo Samuel (shoulder; out) at his disposal against the Bengals, left tackle Trent Williams (ankle; questionable) has a chance at returning after missing last week's game.