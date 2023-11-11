NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Stefon Diggs (back) has no injury designation for Monday's game versus the Broncos. After popping up on Thursday's injury report, Diggs told reporters on Saturday that his expectation is "100%" to play after being a limited participant.
- LB Terrel Bernard (concussion) questionable
- CB Christian Benford (hamstring) out
- S Micah Hyde (neck/stinger) out
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
SIGNINGS
- S Innis Gaines (from practice squad to active roster)
INJURIES
- CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) activated from injured reserve.
- K Ka’imi Fairbairn (quad) placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- G Dieter Eiselen (from practice squad to active roster)
ROSTER CUTS
- OT Austin Deculus (active roster)
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- CB Gregory Junior (hamstring) activated from injured reserve.
ROSTER CUTS
- RB JaMycal Hasty (active roster)
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder) placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- RB Jonathan Ward (from practice squad to active roster)
- LB Chance Campbell (from practice squad to active roster)
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- OL Andrew Rupcich
- DE T.K. McLendon