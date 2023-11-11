Around the NFL

Cardinals activating RB James Conner (knee) off injured reserve ahead of Falcons game

Published: Nov 11, 2023 at 03:23 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Kyler Murray's return won't be the only sight for sore eyes in the desert on Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals are activating running back James Conner (knee) off injured reserve ahead of their Week 10 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday, per a source.

Conner will play on Sunday after missing the past four games, per Rapoport.

Despite his recent absence, Conner remains as the team's rushing leader at the midway point of the 2023 season. The 28-year-old has rushed for 364 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, and scored two touchdowns in five games.

Conner was instrumental in Arizona's lone victory of the season, dashing the Dallas Cowboys for 116 scrimmage yards and setting the tone by scoring the game first TD on a five-yard run. His bruising mentality running the football spurred on a feisty Cardinals team in the early going, but Arizona has yet to find any traction on offense since he sustained the knee injury in Week 5.

The Cardinals are coming off a shutout loss to the Cleveland Browns last week.

Those offensive woes figure to change with the return of Conner and Murray this Sunday. Arizona has been waiting 11 long months for the return of its franchise QB, and Conner will be right there at Murray's side.

Related Content

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested for simple battery, criminal mischief

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was arrested Friday evening in Kenner, Louisiana and charged with simple battery and criminal mischief.
news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs (back) off injury report, set to play vs. Broncos

After popping up on the Buffalo Bills injury report, wide receiver Stefon Diggs (back) has no designation for Monday's Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Former first-round pick D.J. Hayden killed in car crash at age 33

D.J. Hayden, a former first-round pick who played eight seasons in the NFL, was killed in car crash early Saturday morning in Houston, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL teams, players honor military on Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, NFL players and teams paid homage to America's servicemen and women.
news

Texans WR Nico Collins (calf) ruled out vs. Bengals

With 23 Houston Texans players appearing on the injury report on Wednesday, wide receiver Nico Collins (calf) was one of eight players ruled out for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) listed as questionable vs. Saints

Justin Jefferson (hamstring) indicated Thursday he wouldn't return unless at 100%, but the Vikings left the door open for him to possibly play Sunday by listing him as questionable vs. the Saints. 
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (back) questionable to play Sunday vs. Texans

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (back bruise) is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Houston Texans.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: Three things to watch for in Colts-Patriots in Germany

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down three things to watch for when the Indianapolis Colts face off against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills' Von Miller not seeking revenge against Broncos this week: 'I left on good terms'

Von Miller is set to face the Broncos for the first time after spending 10 years in Denver, but the Bills pass rusher isn't calling it a revenge game.