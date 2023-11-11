Cardinals activating RB James Conner (knee) off injured reserve ahead of Falcons game

Kyler Murray's return won't be the only sight for sore eyes in the desert on Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals are activating running back James Conner (knee) off injured reserve ahead of their Week 10 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday, per a source.

Conner will play on Sunday after missing the past four games, per Rapoport.

Despite his recent absence, Conner remains as the team's rushing leader at the midway point of the 2023 season. The 28-year-old has rushed for 364 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, and scored two touchdowns in five games.

Conner was instrumental in Arizona's lone victory of the season, dashing the Dallas Cowboys for 116 scrimmage yards and setting the tone by scoring the game first TD on a five-yard run. His bruising mentality running the football spurred on a feisty Cardinals team in the early going, but Arizona has yet to find any traction on offense since he sustained the knee injury in Week 5.

The Cardinals are coming off a shutout loss to the Cleveland Browns last week.