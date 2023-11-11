Bills WR Stefon Diggs (back) off injury report, set to play vs. Broncos

Buffalo can breathe a sigh of relief after one of its top contributors popped up on the injury report this week.
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was limited in practice the past two days due to a back injury, carries no injury designation going into Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos.
Diggs popped up on the injury report as a limited participant on Friday, bringing some initial worry about his status for Week 10. Diggs practiced at a limited capacity again on Saturday, but told reporters his expectation was to play against Denver. He has yet to miss a game during his tenure in Buffalo.
Diggs' availability has been key to Buffalo's success since he was traded to the Bills. Heading into Week 10, Diggs leads the league with 70 receptions. The three-time Pro Bowler is the only NFL player to have recorded six-plus receptions and 50-plus receiving yards in all of his team's games in 2023, per NFL Research.
In 2023, Diggs leads Buffalo with 70 catches, 834 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, and has been quarterback Josh Allen's favorite target the past four seasons.
The Bills (5-4) and the Broncos (3-5) kick off Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.