Bills WR Stefon Diggs (back) off injury report, set to play vs. Broncos

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs , who was limited in practice the past two days due to a back injury, carries no injury designation going into Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos.

Diggs popped up on the injury report as a limited participant on Friday, bringing some initial worry about his status for Week 10. Diggs practiced at a limited capacity again on Saturday, but told reporters his expectation was to play against Denver. He has yet to miss a game during his tenure in Buffalo.