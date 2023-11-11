Around the NFL

Bills WR Stefon Diggs (back) off injury report, set to play vs. Broncos

Published: Nov 11, 2023 at 02:57 PM
Buffalo can breathe a sigh of relief after one of its top contributors popped up on the injury report this week.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was limited in practice the past two days due to a back injury, carries no injury designation going into Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos.

Diggs popped up on the injury report as a limited participant on Friday, bringing some initial worry about his status for Week 10. Diggs practiced at a limited capacity again on Saturday, but told reporters his expectation was to play against Denver. He has yet to miss a game during his tenure in Buffalo.

Diggs' availability has been key to Buffalo's success since he was traded to the Bills. Heading into Week 10, Diggs leads the league with 70 receptions. The three-time Pro Bowler is the only NFL player to have recorded six-plus receptions and 50-plus receiving yards in all of his team's games in 2023, per NFL Research.

In 2023, Diggs leads Buffalo with 70 catches, 834 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, and has been quarterback Josh Allen's favorite target the past four seasons. 

The Bills (5-4) and the Broncos (3-5) kick off Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

news

Cardinals activating RB James Conner (knee) off injured reserve ahead of Falcons game

The Cardinals are activating RB James Conner (knee) off injured reserve ahead of their Week 10 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested for simple battery, criminal mischief

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was arrested Friday evening in Kenner, Louisiana and charged with simple battery and criminal mischief.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Former first-round pick D.J. Hayden killed in car crash at age 33

D.J. Hayden, a former first-round pick who played eight seasons in the NFL, was killed in car crash early Saturday morning in Houston, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL teams, players honor military on Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, NFL players and teams paid homage to America's servicemen and women.
news

Texans WR Nico Collins (calf) ruled out vs. Bengals

With 23 Houston Texans players appearing on the injury report on Wednesday, wide receiver Nico Collins (calf) was one of eight players ruled out for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) listed as questionable vs. Saints

Justin Jefferson (hamstring) indicated Thursday he wouldn't return unless at 100%, but the Vikings left the door open for him to possibly play Sunday by listing him as questionable vs. the Saints. 
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (back) questionable to play Sunday vs. Texans

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (back bruise) is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Houston Texans.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: Three things to watch for in Colts-Patriots in Germany

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down three things to watch for when the Indianapolis Colts face off against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills' Von Miller not seeking revenge against Broncos this week: 'I left on good terms'

Von Miller is set to face the Broncos for the first time after spending 10 years in Denver, but the Bills pass rusher isn't calling it a revenge game.