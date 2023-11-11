Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) downgraded to out vs. Saints

In line with what the team indicated throughout the week, the Vikings will have to wait at least one more game before getting their star wide receiver back.
Justin Jefferson has been downgraded to out for the Minnesota Vikings' game versus the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the team announced.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that Jefferson will remain on injured reserve as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
Jefferson exited Minnesota's Oct. 8 game against the Chiefs with the injury, and it was later announced that the wideout would be placed on IR, forcing him out for at least four games.
And it was after just that minimum amount of time that Jefferson was designated to return to practice earlier this week, with the WR practicing in a limited capacity throughout the week.
But although Jefferson received a questionable injury designation on Friday, all signs were pointing to him waiting another week before returning, as head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that he thought it would be "a little aggressive" to have him return against New Orleans.
Jefferson followed that up by saying Thursday that he didn't want to play if he was still only 80 or 90 percent healthy. And in the end, it appears he and his team agreed to hold off on activating him from IR.
Before the injury, Jefferson had gotten off to a strong start to the season, in line with the output that has become expected of the fourth-year wideout. He had recorded 571 receiving yards through five games, with a yards-per-game average of 114.2, the highest of his career.
With Jefferson sidelined, rookie Jordan Addison has stepped up in his place, producing 534 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this year. The Vikings will be looking to him to once again lead the wide receiver corps in Sunday's game against the Saints, as they wait another week for Jefferson to get fully healthy.