Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) downgraded to out vs. Saints

But although Jefferson received a questionable injury designation on Friday, all signs were pointing to him waiting another week before returning, as head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that he thought it would be "a little aggressive" to have him return against New Orleans.

Jefferson followed that up by saying Thursday that he didn't want to play if he was still only 80 or 90 percent healthy. And in the end, it appears he and his team agreed to hold off on activating him from IR.

Before the injury, Jefferson had gotten off to a strong start to the season, in line with the output that has become expected of the fourth-year wideout. He had recorded 571 receiving yards through five games, with a yards-per-game average of 114.2, the highest of his career.