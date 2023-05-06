NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, May 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- Edge Tavius Robinson, a fourth-round pick, signed his rookie contract.
- LB Trenton Simpson, a third-round pick, signed his rookie contract.
SIGNINGS
- TE Stephen Carlson is signing a one-year contract after participating in the team's minicamp, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- DL Jordon Riley, a seventh-round pick, signed his rookie contract.