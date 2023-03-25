NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING HIRES
- The Broncos finalized their coaching staff with 11 hires, including Davis Webb as quarterbacks coach.
- Jamar Cain, former LSU run game coordinator and defensive line coach, is being hired as Denver's pass rush specialist, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. The team later confirmed Cain's hiring.
SIGNINGS
- LB Eric Wilson re-signed, the team announced Saturday.
SIGNINGS
- TE Zach Gentry is re-signing with Pittsburgh, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.