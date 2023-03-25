Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 25

Published: Mar 25, 2023 at 03:29 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

COACHING HIRES

  • The Broncos finalized their coaching staff with 11 hires, including Davis Webb as quarterbacks coach.
  • Jamar Cain, former LSU run game coordinator and defensive line coach, is being hired as Denver's pass rush specialist, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. The team later confirmed Cain's hiring.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

SIGNINGS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

  • TE Zach Gentry is re-signing with Pittsburgh, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

Related Content

news

Chiefs' Andy Reid expects WR Skyy Moore to 'step up'; Patrick Mahomes to keep rehabbing ankle

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told NFL Network's Steve Wyche that he expects second-year wide receiver Skyy Moore "to step up" with key departures from the 2023 offseason.

news

Giants HC Brian Daboll looking beyond 'foundation' laid in first season: We 'have a long way to go'

Giants head coach Biran Daboll is pleased with the start he's had in New York, but as the roster turnover has gotten underway, he admits the 2023 iteration of the team has "a long way to go" to build of its foundation.

news

Rams COO Kevin Demoff explains team's shift in approach entering 2023

Los Angeles Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff sent a letter to season-ticket holders on Friday to explain the team's decisions so far in the 2023 offseason.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford, wife Kelly join Angel City FC investor group

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly joined the Angel City FC investor group.

news

Top edge rusher prospect Tyree Wilson underwent foot procedure, won't participate in Texas Tech pro day

Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson, one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, will not work out at the Red Raiders' pro day next week per the advice of his doctor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Eagles signing former Steelers first-round pick Terrell Edmunds to one-year deal

The Eagles are signing former Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

news

Ravens signing WR Nelson Agholor to one-year, $3.25M contract

Nelson Agholor is moving to Charm City. Agholor is signing a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Friday.

news

WR DJ Chark signing with Panthers on one-year deal

The Carolina Panthers are signing wide receiver DJ Chark to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Marcus Epps 'excited for what's to come' leading Raiders secondary after 'bittersweet' Eagles exit

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps sat down with NFL.com to discuss his move to the AFC West and to reflect on his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson gets $30M guaranteed on one-year extension through 2026 season

With other offensive tackles getting paid this offseason, the Eagles have handed star Lane Johnson a pay bump. Philly signed Johnson to a one-year, $33.445 million extension through 2026 with $30 million guaranteed.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE