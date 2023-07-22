Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 22

Published: Jul 22, 2023 at 12:17 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

INJURIES

  • OL Ben Bartch (knee) placed on active/physically unable to perform list
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

INJURIES

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

SIGNINGS

  • QB Will Levis has agreed to terms on his rookie contract

