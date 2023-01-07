NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR Josh Ali
OTHER NEWS
- QB Lamar Jackson's status is unclear for the playoffs as he continues recovery from a knee injury, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR John Brown
INJURIES
- DE Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints.
SIGNINGS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- DT Phil Hoskins
- CB Josh Norman
INJURIES
- CB Kyler Gordon (groin/illness) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- DE Jadeveon Clowney (not injury related) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Steelers.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB Storey Jackson
- DE Sam Kamara
INJURIES
- G Connor McGovern (illness) added to the team's injury report and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Commanders.
SIGNINGS
- CB Xavier Rhodes is signing with the team's practice squad, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. Rhodes was released earlier this week from the Bills. The veteran cornerback has played 10 seasons in the NFL. The team later announced the signing.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- OT Alex Taylor
- S Tyler Coyle
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- OLB Wyatt Ray
- LB Ray Wilborn
OTHER NEWS
- Broncos have received permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head-coaching vacancy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- CB Steven Nelson (illness) downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Colts.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
OTHER NEWS
- The job status of head coach Lovie Smith is very much up in the air, according to NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The team will evaluate Smith's future at the end of the season.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- OL Coy Cronk
INJURIES
- DE Frank Clark (groin) questionable to return in Saturday's game versus the Raiders.
FINES
- DE Frank Clark has been fined $13,261 for his unsportsmanlike conduct celebration in last week’s win over the Broncos, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
INJURIES
- LB Harvey Langi (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of the game versus the Chiefs.
OTHER NEWS
- RB Josh Jacobs will play Saturday against the Chiefs after spending several days back home with his father, Marty, who underwent emergency heart surgery this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
INJURIES
- DB Nick Scott (shoulder) has been placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- DB T.J. Carter
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- TE Irv Smith activated from injured reserve.
- DE Jonathan Bullard activated from injured reserve.
- LB Za'Darius Smith will travel separately from the team to Chicago due to a personal matter, the team announced.
- S Harrison Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bears.
SIGNINGS
- TE Nick Muse (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Sheldon Day (practice squad)
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- TE Jonnu Smith downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Bills.
- CB Jalen Mills downgraded to out.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- TE Matt Sokol
- LB Calvin Munson
OTHER NEWS
- P Jake Bailey was added to the reserved/suspended list on Friday, per the transaction wire. Bailey's suspension is due to a violation of team rules, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. On Saturday, Bailey's agent, Doug Hendrickson, released a statement stating they have filed a grievance to fight the suspension, per Rapoport.
FINES
- FB Adam Prentice has been fined $4,583 for an illegal chop block in last week’s win over the Eagles, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- QB Davis Webb
- DT Jack Heflin
INJURIES
- OL Duane Brown has been placed on injured reserve.
- OL George Fant has been placed on injured reserve.
- OL Nate Herbig has been placed on injured reserve.
- S Lamarcus Joyner has been placed on injured reserve.
- CB Brandin Echols has been placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- WR Irvin Charles
- OL Adam Pankey
- OL Eric Smith
- S Will Parks
- DE Bradlee Anae
INJURIES
- S C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been activated from injured reserve.
- LB Shaun Bradley has been placed on injured reserve.
- DE Robert Quinn has been activated from injured reserve.
- DE Janarius Robinson has been placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- DT Renell Wren
INJURIES
- RB Elijah Mitchell has been activated from injured reserve.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- RB Travis Homer placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- TE Armani Roger activated from injured reserve.
- LB Jamin Davis placed on injured reserve.
- S Kam Curl (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- RB Reggie Bonnafon
- CB Troy Apke