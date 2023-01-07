Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 7

Published: Jan 07, 2023 at 11:24 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-12-0

SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 6-10-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 10-6-0

OTHER NEWS

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 12-3-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 6-10-0

INJURIES

  • DE Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints.


SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2022 · 3-13-0

INJURIES

  • CB Kyler Gordon (groin/illness) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 11-4-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 7-9-0

INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 12-4-0

INJURIES

  • G Connor McGovern (illness) added to the team's injury report and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Commanders.


SIGNINGS

  • CB Xavier Rhodes is signing with the team's practice squad, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. Rhodes was released earlier this week from the Bills. The veteran cornerback has played 10 seasons in the NFL. The team later announced the signing.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2022 · 4-12-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS


OTHER NEWS

  • Broncos have received permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head-coaching vacancy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 8-8-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2022 · 2-13-1

INJURIES

  • CB Steven Nelson (illness) downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Colts.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS


OTHER NEWS

  • The job status of head coach Lovie Smith is very much up in the air, according to NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The team will evaluate Smith's future at the end of the season.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-11-1

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 8-8-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 13-3-0

INJURIES

  • DE Frank Clark (groin) questionable to return in Saturday's game versus the Raiders.


FINES

  • DE Frank Clark has been fined $13,261 for his unsportsmanlike conduct celebration in last week’s win over the Broncos, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2022 · 6-10-0

INJURIES

  • LB Harvey Langi (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of the game versus the Chiefs.


OTHER NEWS

  • RB Josh Jacobs will play Saturday against the Chiefs after spending several days back home with his father, Marty, who underwent emergency heart surgery this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 5-11-0

INJURIES

  • DB Nick Scott (shoulder) has been placed on injured reserve.


SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 8-8-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 12-4-0

INJURIES

  • TE Irv Smith activated from injured reserve.
  • DE Jonathan Bullard activated from injured reserve.
  • LB Za'Darius Smith will travel separately from the team to Chicago due to a personal matter, the team announced.
  • S Harrison Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bears.


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2022 · 8-8-0

INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS


OTHER NEWS

  • P Jake Bailey was added to the reserved/suspended list on Friday, per the transaction wire. Bailey's suspension is due to a violation of team rules, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. On Saturday, Bailey's agent, Doug Hendrickson, released a statement stating they have filed a grievance to fight the suspension, per Rapoport.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2022 · 7-9-0

FINES

  • FB Adam Prentice has been fined $4,583 for an illegal chop block in last week’s win over the Eagles, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 9-6-1

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 7-9-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 13-3-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 8-8-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2022 · 12-4-0

INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2022 · 8-8-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 8-8-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 7-8-1

INJURIES

  • TE Armani Roger activated from injured reserve.
  • LB Jamin Davis placed on injured reserve.
  • S Kam Curl (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Related Content

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin posts on social media: 'The love has been overwhelming'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted Saturday on social media, in his first public comments since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, that the love he has received "has been overwhelming."

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) expected to play Sunday vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is expected to play against the New York Giants on Sunday after missing the clubs' previous two contests with a right shoulder strain, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Inactive reports for Saturday's Week 18 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Saturday game for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Browns rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney for season finale vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns on Saturday ruled out DE Jadeveon Clowney for their Week 18 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) questionable to play in season finale vs. Giants

Jalen Hurts appears close to returning just in time for the Eagles. The quarterback landed on Philadelphia's Friday injury report with an official designation of questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

news

2022 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars doubleheader on Saturday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down six things to watch for when the Chiefs visit the Raiders and the Titans take on the Jaguars in a Saturday Week 18 doubleheader.

news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor pushes back against coin-flip resolution: 'Just negatives for us'

Per an NFL resolution approved Friday, if Baltimore wins Sunday and faces the Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend, the site of the game will then be determined by a coin toss. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor pushed back against the possible scenario.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell statement on Damar Hamlin, AFC playoffs

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke Friday on a conference call after team owners approved a resolution to potentially adjust the AFC postseason. Goodell made his first comments since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game between Buffalo and Cincinnati.

news

Ravens' John Harbaugh rules out Lamar Jackson (knee) vs. Bengals, hopes for QB's return in playoffs

While QB Lamar Jackson (knee) won't play in the regular-season finale on Sunday vs. the Bengals, coach John Harbaugh remains optimistic for his return in the playoffs.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane on Sunday's home game vs. Patriots: 'It's going to be a celebration of life'

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane said he expects Sunday's regular-season finale against the Patriots to be a "celebration of life." Safety Damar Hamlin addressed the team Friday for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday.

news

NFL owners approve resolution to adjust AFC playoffs, including potential neutral title game site

NFL owners approved a resolution Friday during a Special League Meeting to potentially adjust the AFC postseason, including possibly playing a conference championship game at a neutral site.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE