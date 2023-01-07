Around the NFL

Broncos have permission to interview former Saints HC Sean Payton; teams on same page regarding trade compensation

Published: Jan 07, 2023 at 06:00 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Sean Payton sweepstakes have begun.

The Denver Broncos have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head-coaching vacancy, and the two sides appear to be on the same page about potential trade compensation, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday, per sources.

The formal request for a Payton interview is expected to go in as early as 9 a.m. ET on Monday, as per NFL rules, Rapoport added. Pelissero reported that Jan. 17 is the first date an in-person interview would be permitted.

While there is not currently a deal in place, Rapoport reports that the Broncos appear to be willing to meet the Saints' asking price. Because Payton is still under contract with the Saints, any team would have to agree to trade compensation with New Orleans in order to hire him, and the belief is New Orleans will ask for a first-round draft pick and more, per Rapoport.

One source described talks between the Broncos and Saints to Rapoport as an initial conversation, and the two sides are expected to continue that conversation. Rapoport noted that for the Saints to permit a team to interview Payton, they would need to know that club was prepared to meet their asking price in a trade.

Pelissero and Rapoport reported on Jan. 1 that Payton was expected to be a top target of Denver's, along with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

With new co-owner and CEO Greg Penner taking control of the coaching search to replace Nathanial Hackett, who was fired on Dec. 26, alongside general manager George Paton, the Broncos are going all in on big targets. None are bigger than Payton, who they are expected to interview as soon as possible, per Rapoport.

Related Content

news

Jaguars win AFC South, head back to playoffs for first time since 2017

Just a year after a three-win campaign, the Jacksonville Jaguars have gone from worst to first by defeating the Tennessee Titans on Saturday to win the AFC South title.

news

Rams head coach Sean McVay plans to take time away following season to evaluate future

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay plans to take some time away following the conclusion of the year to consider his future, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Saturday doubleheader

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from Week 18's Saturday doubleheader.

news

Chiefs clinch AFC No. 1 seed, first-round bye with win over Raiders

Kansas City defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 31-13, on Saturday in their regular-season finale to clinch the conference's top seed, which includes a first-round bye and potentially home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin posts on social media: 'The love has been overwhelming'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted Saturday on social media, in his first public comments since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, that the love he has received "has been overwhelming."

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) expected to play Sunday vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is expected to play against the New York Giants on Sunday after missing the clubs' previous two contests with a right shoulder strain, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Inactive reports for Saturday's Week 18 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Saturday game for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Browns rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney for season finale vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns on Saturday ruled out DE Jadeveon Clowney for their Week 18 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) questionable to play in season finale vs. Giants

Jalen Hurts appears close to returning just in time for the Eagles. The quarterback landed on Philadelphia's Friday injury report with an official designation of questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

news

2022 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars doubleheader on Saturday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down six things to watch for when the Chiefs visit the Raiders and the Titans take on the Jaguars in a Saturday Week 18 doubleheader.

