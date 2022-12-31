NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
INJURIES
- DE Boogie Basham, who has been limited in practice all week due to a calf injury, is trending in the right direction to play Monday night versus Cincinnati, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Saturday.
- S Jordan Poyer (knee) won't be ruled out by McDermott despite having not practiced this week yet. Poyer was listed as questionable for Monday night after being limited during Saturday's practice.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- DE Sam Hubbard (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Bills.
- DT D.J. Reader returned to practice Saturday after being out yesterday due to personal reasons.
SIGNINGS
- LB Tae Davis was signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
INJURIES
- LB Jordan Kunaszyk (hand) placed on injured reserve
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
SIGNINGS
- DE Kameron Cline signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
INJURIES
- DE Yannick Ngakoue was placed on injured reserve after suffering a throat injury during last week's matchup against the Chargers. The injury will require surgery, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR Keke Coutee
- LB Segun Olubi
INJURIES
- OT Chandler Brewer activated from injured reserve
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
ROSTER CUTS
- G Bobby Evans (waived)
INJURIES
- DT Justin Zimmer placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- OT Kendall Lamm signed to the active roster
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- DT Larry Ogunjobi (toe), who was listed as questionable, no longer has an injury status designation for Sunday night’s game against the Ravens and is expected to play.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- OL Coy Cronk
SIGNINGS
- DT David Bada, who was the team's International Pathway Program player for the past three seasons, was signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Daniel Wise