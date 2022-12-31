Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 31

Published: Dec 31, 2022 at 11:36 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-11-0

INJURIES

  • WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 12-3-0

INJURIES

  • DE Boogie Basham, who has been limited in practice all week due to a calf injury, is trending in the right direction to play Monday night versus Cincinnati, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Saturday.
  • S Jordan Poyer (knee) won't be ruled out by McDermott despite having not practiced this week yet. Poyer was listed as questionable for Monday night after being limited during Saturday's practice.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2022 · 3-12-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 11-4-0

INJURIES

  • DE Sam Hubbard (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Bills.
  • DT D.J. Reader returned to practice Saturday after being out yesterday due to personal reasons. 
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 6-9-0

SIGNINGS

  • LB Tae Davis was signed to the active roster from the practice squad.


INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-10-1

SIGNINGS

  • DE Kameron Cline signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.


INJURIES

  • DE Yannick Ngakoue was placed on injured reserve after suffering a throat injury during last week's matchup against the Chargers. The injury will require surgery, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS


Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 5-10-0

INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS


ROSTER CUTS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 8-7-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 7-8-0

INJURIES

  • DT Larry Ogunjobi (toe), who was listed as questionable, no longer has an injury status designation for Sunday night’s game against the Ravens and is expected to play.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 7-7-1

SIGNINGS

  • DT David Bada, who was the team's International Pathway Program player for the past three seasons, was signed to the active roster from the practice squad.


ROSTER CUTS

Related Content

news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) downgraded to out vs. Falcons

Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road tilt versus the Atlanta Falcons.

news

NFL, NFLPA: No violations of concussion protocol with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in Week 16 game vs. Packers

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced in a joint statement on Saturday that their review into the application of concussion protocols involving Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last week established "that symptoms of a concussion were neither exhibited nor reported until the following day" and no violations of the concussion protocol were found.

news

Jalen Hurts doubtful to play in Week 17 game vs. Saints; Eagles optimistic QB will return soon

Jalen Hurts is doubtful to play Sunday, but sources told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero the Eagles QB made significant strides in returning to practice during the week from his right shoulder sprain, and the team is confident he'll return in the short term.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'progressing well,' but will miss fourth straight game

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Friday that Lamar Jackson is "progressing well," however, he noted it's a "fair assumption" that Tyler Huntley would start Week 17 against the Steelers.

news

Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert helped rescue family following emergency helicopter water landing

Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert was part of a rescue effort that pulled four people from the Hillsborough Bay (Florida) waters following an emergency helicopter landing on Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Pivotal Week 17 game vs. Jets not about revenge

Geno Smith could dash the New York Jets' postseason dreams by leading the Seattle Seahawks to a road win over his former club. But the quarterback insists Sunday's bout isn't about revenge.

news

Jerry Jeudy, Broncos teammates go to bat for Russell Wilson amid criticism of veteran QB

Following the Broncos' firing of coach Nathaniel Hackett this week, much of the heat surrounding the club's inept play fell at the feet of Russell Wilson. On Thursday, Wilson's teammates went to bat for the embattled QB.

news

Packers CB Jaire Alexander calls Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's huge Week 1 output 'a fluke'

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson scorched the Packers in Week 1, generating nine catches for 184 yards and two TDs in the 23-7 season-opening trouncing. Jaire Alexander doesn't believe Jefferson will repeat those theatrics in the Week 17 rematch.

news

CeeDee Lamb becomes first Cowboys WR since Terrell Owens with 3 consecutive 100-yard games

CeeDee Lamb continued his hot streak in the Cowboys' win over the Titans, collecting his third consecutive game with at least 100 yards receiving.

news

Mike Vrabel not ready to declare Week 18 starting QB after Josh Dobbs' performance in loss to Cowboys

Following Josh Dobbs' strong debut for the Titans' Thursday night game versus the Cowboys, head coach Mike Vrabel said he has not decided whether Dobbs would start next week, or whether Tennessee would turn back to rookie Malik Willis at QB.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE