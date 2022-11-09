Giants safety Xavier McKinney had fingers surgically repaired after ATV accident; no timeline for return

Just how long New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney's "sight-seeing" mishap will keep him sidelined remains up in the air, but the defensive back provided details Tuesday when speaking to reporters for the first time since he was involved in an ATV crash.

McKinney, 23, said he needed to have fingers on his left hand surgically repaired upon returning to the United States after he was involved in an accident in a Can-Am while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during the Giants' bye week.

"Kinda just tilted over, fell on my hand, that's basically what happened," McKinney said. "We were on a sight-seeing tour, that's what I can tell you. It was nothing that was reckless, this was just simply being able to be out of the country, see another country, see what it looked like, and it was just an unfortunate event that happened."

McKinney was placed on the non-football injury list by the Giants on Monday. Thus, he'll miss at least the next four weeks. What comes after remains in question.

Head coach Brian Daboll declined to say if McKinney would be disciplined by the team for the vacation accident.

McKinney said there was no timeline for his recovery, pronouncing himself day to day.

"My hand will be fine, so that's a good thing," McKinney said.

McKinney, in his third year with the Giants since they took him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, would not disclose if he was driving the Can-Am or was a passenger, and grew frustrated when he was pressed on the matter.

"It was a sight-seeing tour, how many times do I need to say that?" McKinney said.

When a reporter replied that he didn't "get" what McKinney was saying, the DB said that didn't matter.

"You don't have to get it, you hear what I'm saying, what I'm telling you?" McKinney said.

Heading into his ill-fated bye week, McKinney had started all eight games for the Giants and played every defensive snap. He tallied 38 tackles and four passes defended. A crucial part in the Giants' surprising 6-2 start, McKinney will miss at least the next month. Dane Belton and Jason Pinnock will fill in during McKinney's absence, per Daboll.