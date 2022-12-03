Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 3

Published: Dec 03, 2022 at 12:49 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 7-4-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 4-7-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 8-3-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2022 · 3-8-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

  • RB Mike Boone activated from injured reserve
  • WR KJ Hamler (hamstring) placed on injured reserve
  • DB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) has been downgraded to out against Baltimore.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2022 · 4-8-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-7-1

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 3-8-0

FINES

  • DT Aaron Donald was fined $15,914 for unnecessary roughness on a facemask against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 9-2-0

INJURIES

  • OG Joe Thuney (ankle) is questionable to play Sunday against Cincinnati.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2022 · 4-8-0

INJURIES

New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 7-4-0

INJURIES

  • WR Kenny Golladay (illness) has been added to the injury report and is listed as questionable Sunday against Washington.
  • OL Mark Glowinski (back) questionable
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 4-7-0

INJURIES

  • LB Malik Reed (back) was added to the injury report as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 5-6-0

INJURIES


Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-4-0

ROSTER CUTS


INJURIES

  • RB Hassan Haksins (hip) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.
  • LB Ola Adeniyi activated from injured reserve


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 7-5-0

INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Related Content

news

Rams place QB Matthew Stafford on injured reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: 'Hopefully our best is ahead of us'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared why he believes the team can turn it around with six games left in the season.

news

Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears

Packers OT David Bakhtiari underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) avoids injury report, appears set to return vs. Packers

Justin Fields is on track to return to the field this weekend. The Bears quarterback did not appear on Chicago's Friday injury report, essentially clearing the way for him to start Sunday versus NFC North rival Green Bay.

news

Matthew Stafford (neck) clears concussion protocol, but ruled out vs. Seahawks; QB John Wolford to start

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford cleared concussion protocol but still won't play Sunday against the Seahawks. Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Stafford is out for Week 13 due to a neck injury.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. has 'good visit' with Brian Daboll, Giants; Bills, Cowboys next

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes has hit the visits portion of its elongated journey. The star receiver, who continues to recover from an ACL injury, met with Giants brass Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers rookie WR Christian Watson on hot streak: 'I'm still on the rise'

Green Bay rookie receiver Christian Watson is on a torrid streak, generating six touchdowns and 265 receiving yards on 12 catches over the past three games. Watson believes he's just scratching the surface of his potential.

news

Aidan Hutchinson on being passed over by Jaguars: 'I guess my arms were just not quite long enough'

The No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft square off Sunday when Travon Walker's Jaguars face Aidan Hutchinson's Lions. Hutchinson said Thursday he thought he would be playing in Jacksonville "for about three months, and then a week before the draft, something changed."

news

Jordan Poyer: Bills defense wanted 'one-dimensional game' against Mac Jones, Patriots

The Bills defense put the clamps on the Patriots offense, holding New England to a measly 242 yards. Safety Jordan Poyer said the Bills knew they'd be in an excellent position to win if they stopped the run and forced Mac Jones to throw.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones on sideline blowup in loss to Bills: 'Just kind of let my emotions get to me'

Thursday night's Amazon Prime Video broadcast showed QB Mac Jones yelling on the sidelines during the Patriots' 24-10 loss to the Bills. The assumption from the majority of viewers was that Jones directed his ire at play-caller Matt Patricia. But the quarterback said after the game it wasn't directed at anyone specifically.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE