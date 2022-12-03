NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- WR Brandon Johnson (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Mike Boone activated from injured reserve
- WR KJ Hamler (hamstring) placed on injured reserve
- DB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) has been downgraded to out against Baltimore.
- LB Harvey Langi
- CB Faion Hicks
FINES
- DT Aaron Donald was fined $15,914 for unnecessary roughness on a facemask against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- OG Joe Thuney (ankle) is questionable to play Sunday against Cincinnati.
INJURIES
- TE Juwan Johnson (ankle) is out Monday against Tampa Bay.
- DE Payton Turner (ankle) out
- LB Pete Werner (ankle) questionable)
- CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) questionable
- S P.J. Williams (knee) out
INJURIES
- WR Kenny Golladay (illness) has been added to the injury report and is listed as questionable Sunday against Washington.
- OL Mark Glowinski (back) questionable
INJURIES
- LB Malik Reed (back) was added to the injury report as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
INJURIES
- RB Leonard Fournette (hip) is questionable to play Monday against New Orleans.
- WR Russell Gage (hamstring) questionable
- TE Cameron Brate (illness) questionable
- OT Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee) out
- OG Luke Goedeke (foot) questionable
- DL Akiem Hicks (foot) questionable
- DT Vita Vea (foot) questionable
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) doubtful
- S Mike Edwards (hamstring) doubtful
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) doubtful
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- RB Hassan Haksins (hip) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.
- LB Ola Adeniyi activated from injured reserve
INJURIES
