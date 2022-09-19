Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 19

Published: Sep 19, 2022 at 12:31 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • RB James Conner's ankle injury is not considered long-term or serious, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Conner sustained the injury during Sunday's win over the Raiders and didn't return after his exit. 
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game versus the Steelers, coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday. Clowney sustained the injury during Sunday's loss to the Jets and didn't return from his exit. 
  • DE Chase Winovich (hamstring) has also been ruled out for Week 3 by Stefanski. 
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • OG Tremayne Anchrum fractured his fibula in Sunday's win over the Falcons and will undergo surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport added that Anchrum is out indefinitely and will be placed on injured reserve.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 2-0-0

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • LB Devin Bush (foot) is expected to practice Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Monday.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2022 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • QB Trey Lance is undergoing surgery on Monday morning for his fractured and dislocated ankle, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that Lance's injury was not a compound fracture. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 2-0-0

SUSPENSIONS

  • WR Mike Evans has been suspended without pay for one game by the league for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules in Sunday’s game against the Saints. Evans plans to appeal the suspension, per Pelissero.

INJURIES

  • WR Julio Jones (knee) is uncertain to play in Week 3 versus the Packers, coach Todd Bowles told reporters Monday. Jones was inactive for Sunday's win over the Saints because of the injury. 
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 0-1-0

ROSTER MOVES

  • WR Josh Gordon is being elevated from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Monday night's game versus the Bills, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per Gordon's agent.

Related Content

news

Garrett Wilson 'excited' to help Jets win amid breakout performance vs. Browns

After scoring the game-winning touchdown in Sunday's comeback win over the Browns, Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson punctuated his return to Ohio with a breakout performance.

news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans suspended one game following fight during Sunday's game vs. Saints

The NFL has suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans one game stemming from his role in Sunday's fight with members of the New Orleans Saints. No other players were suspended.

news

Zac Taylor frustrated by Bengals' pass protection: 'I think we've given up too many sacks, absolutely'

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was sacked six times in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, taking his total to 13 to open the 2022 campaign.

news

Falcons' Arthur Smith on Kyle Pitts' lack of targets: 'It's not fantasy football. We're just trying to win'

In the Falcons' Week 2 loss to the Rams, Kyle Pitts caught just two of three targets for 19 yards. The production mirrors the two grabs for 19 yards Pitts generated in Week 1.

news

Broncos fans count down play clock as offensive struggles continue in win over Texans

Tired of their team's poor clock management on Sunday afternoon, Broncos fans decided to help. Onlookers at Empower Field at Mile High began counting down the play clock "5, 4, 3, 2, 1..." near the end of Denver's 16-9 win over Houston.

news

Lions' Aidan Hutchinson dedicates 3-sack outing to 5-year-old leukemia patient Hudson Gazsi

No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson set a Lions rookie record Sunday, generating three sacks in a 36-27 win over the Commanders. The first-round selection played with extra motivation from five-year-old Hudson Gazsi.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on comeback win over Raiders: 'I had to take over'

After six quarters of the 2022 season, the Arizona Cardinals looked dead in the water. That's when quarterback Kyler Murray decided he had to "take over," leading a big second-half comeback to avoid falling to 0-2.

news

Colts' DeForest Buckner on blowout loss to Jaguars: 'The (expletive) was embarrassing'

The Indianapolis Colts entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, but they played like the opposite of a championship club in Sunday's 24-0 shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

QB Aaron Rodgers: Packers 'just kind of scratching the surface' with Aaron Jones

The Packers took a big step in solving their offensive woes on Sunday night in their victory over the Bears, and the answer proved to be exactly what the team preached all week -- committing to the running game behind the "electric" Aaron Jones

news

2022 NFL season: What to watch for in Titans-Bills, Vikings-Eagles on Monday night

NFL.com's Michael Baca breaks down what to watch for in Monday night's double dip with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings going on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance suffered fractured ankle vs. Seahawks, will undergo season-ending surgery

49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffered a fractured ankle that will require season-ending surgery, coach Kyle Shanahan announced Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE