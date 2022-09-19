NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB James Conner's ankle injury is not considered long-term or serious, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Conner sustained the injury during Sunday's win over the Raiders and didn't return after his exit.
INJURIES
- DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game versus the Steelers, coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday. Clowney sustained the injury during Sunday's loss to the Jets and didn't return from his exit.
- DE Chase Winovich (hamstring) has also been ruled out for Week 3 by Stefanski.
INJURIES
- OG Tremayne Anchrum fractured his fibula in Sunday's win over the Falcons and will undergo surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport added that Anchrum is out indefinitely and will be placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- OL Brandon Shell (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Christopher Hinton (practice squad)
INJURIES
- LB Devin Bush (foot) is expected to practice Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Monday.
INJURIES
- QB Trey Lance is undergoing surgery on Monday morning for his fractured and dislocated ankle, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that Lance's injury was not a compound fracture.
SUSPENSIONS
- WR Mike Evans has been suspended without pay for one game by the league for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules in Sunday’s game against the Saints. Evans plans to appeal the suspension, per Pelissero.
INJURIES
- WR Julio Jones (knee) is uncertain to play in Week 3 versus the Packers, coach Todd Bowles told reporters Monday. Jones was inactive for Sunday's win over the Saints because of the injury.
ROSTER MOVES
- WR Josh Gordon is being elevated from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Monday night's game versus the Bills, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per Gordon's agent.