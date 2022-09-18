Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) inactive vs. Dolphins 

The Baltimore Ravens will hold running back J.K. Dobbins out for at least one more week.

The team officially ruled out Dobbins for Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Dobbins appeared on track to see his first meaningful action in more than 600 days after getting in full practices all week. But Baltimore chose to play it safe with the starting RB coming off an ACL tear.

Dobbins pushed hard to return but will have to wait to see if Week 3 will be his 2022 debut.