Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) inactive vs. Dolphins 

Published: Sep 18, 2022 at 11:46 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens will hold running back J.K. Dobbins out for at least one more week.

The team officially ruled out Dobbins for Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Dobbins appeared on track to see his first meaningful action in more than 600 days after getting in full practices all week. But Baltimore chose to play it safe with the starting RB coming off an ACL tear.

Dobbins pushed hard to return but will have to wait to see if Week 3 will be his 2022 debut.

Facing his former team, Kenyan Drake is set to lead the Ravens' rushing attack, which struggled mightily in Week 1, generating just 63 yards, the fewest in a game for Baltimore since Lamar Jackson became the starting QB. Drake led the way with 11 carries for 31 yards (a 2.8 YPC average). The Ravens will need a better rushing attack against Miami than it earned last week to start the season 2-0.

