Bills WR Gabe Davis (ankle) inactive for MNF versus Titans

The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top playmakers on Monday.

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis is officially inactive for Buffalo's Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans Monday night.

Davis sprained his ankle in practice Saturday on a non-contact play, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Though the Bills are hardly lacking in the playmaker department, Davis' absence will be felt as he's emerged as one of Josh Allen's top targets behind No. 1 wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Davis had four receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' season-opening win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Davis' absence could open up opportunities for tight end Dawson Knox, slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie and receivers Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder.