Week 2 Monday night inactives: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills; Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

- WHERE: Highmark Stadium
- WHEN: 7:15 p.m. ET | ESPN
Titans
Bills
- WR Gabe Davis
- TE Tommy Sweeney
- OL Tommy Doyle
- DT Tim Settle
- DT Ed Oliver
- LB Baylon Spector
- CB Cam Lewis
- WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field
- WHEN: 8:30 p.m. ET | ABC
Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis is officially inactive for Buffalo's Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans Monday night. Davis sprained his ankle in practice Saturday on a non-contact play, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended four games without pay for violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, according to the league transaction wire.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his injured right ankle, the team announced Monday, and is expected to be fully healed for the 2023 campaign.
After scoring the game-winning touchdown in Sunday's comeback win over the Browns, Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson punctuated his return to Ohio with a breakout performance.
The NFL has suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans one game stemming from his role in Sunday's fight with members of the New Orleans Saints. No other players were suspended.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow was sacked six times in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, taking his total to 13 to open the 2022 campaign.
In the Falcons' Week 2 loss to the Rams, Kyle Pitts caught just two of three targets for 19 yards. The production mirrors the two grabs for 19 yards Pitts generated in Week 1.
Tired of their team's poor clock management on Sunday afternoon, Broncos fans decided to help. Onlookers at Empower Field at Mile High began counting down the play clock "5, 4, 3, 2, 1..." near the end of Denver's 16-9 win over Houston.
No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson set a Lions rookie record Sunday, generating three sacks in a 36-27 win over the Commanders. The first-round selection played with extra motivation from five-year-old Hudson Gazsi.
