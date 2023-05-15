NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
- S Lukas Denis, who recently played in the XFL, is signing with the Falcons, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
- OL Nick Saldiveri's four-year deal is $63,000 over the slotted number, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source.
- RB Alfonzo Graham
- DT C.J. Brewer, per his agent David Canter.