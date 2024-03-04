 Skip to main content
News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 4

Published: Mar 04, 2024 at 01:57 PM Updated: Mar 04, 2024 at 04:37 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

  • NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

INJURIES

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

ROSTER CUTS

  • QB Russell Wilson was informed that he will be released after the new league year begins on March 13, the team announced.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

ROSTER CUTS

  • DT Foley Fatukasi is being released, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Garafolo added this saves $3.5 million in salary cap space.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

OTHER NEWS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

OTHER NEWS

  • DT ﻿﻿﻿Christian Wilkins﻿﻿﻿ will not be franchise tagged ahead of Tuesday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Wilkins now is set to hit free agency next week.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

ROSTER CUTS

New York Giants
New York Giants

ROSTER CUTS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

RETIREMENTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SIGNINGS

