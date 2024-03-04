NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
SIGNINGS
- OL Ryan Neuzil re-signed
INJURIES
- QB Joe Burrow said Sunday that he expects to be cleared by mid-May from the torn wrist ligament suffered last season.
ROSTER CUTS
- QB Russell Wilson was informed that he will be released after the new league year begins on March 13, the team announced.
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Foley Fatukasi is being released, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Garafolo added this saves $3.5 million in salary cap space.
OTHER NEWS
- CB L'Jarius Sneed has been franchise tagged, the team announced.
OTHER NEWS
- DT Christian Wilkins will not be franchise tagged ahead of Tuesday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Wilkins now is set to hit free agency next week.
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Alexander Mattison was officially released.
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Mark Glowinski waived
RETIREMENTS
- C Jason Kelce officially announced his retirement after 13 seasons in the NFL.
SIGNINGS
- WR Mike Evans has agreed to a two-year, $52 million contract to keep the star wideout in Tampa Bay, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Good Morning Football, per sources informed of the situation.