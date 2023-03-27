NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- DE Joe Gaziano agreed to a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Lamar Jackson announced on Twitter that he requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens on March 2.
SIGNINGS
- OL David Quessenberry re-signed with the Bills on a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.
SIGNINGS
- WR Trent Taylor re-signed with the Bengals on a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday.
- CB Sidney Jones signed a one-year deal with the Bengals, the team announced on Monday.
SIGNINGS
- LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin signed with the Lions, the team announced Monday.
SIGNINGS
- DE Khalid Kareem re-signed with the Colts, the team announced on Monday.
SIGNINGS
- DL Henry Mondeaux signed with the Jaguars, the team announced Monday.
- DL Michael Dogbe signed with the Jaguars, the team announced Monday.
SIGNINGS
SIGNINGS
- WR Bryan Edwards is signing with the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The team later announced the news.
VISITS
- DL Calais Campbell will visit New York on Thursday, general manager Joe Douglas told reporters.
SIGNINGS
- OL Matt Pryor and the 49ers agreed to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.