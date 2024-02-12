 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 12

Published: Feb 12, 2024 at 02:03 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Niners passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak has reached a deal with the Saints to become their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that Kubiak and the Saints were expected to finalize a deal.


Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-13-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Commanders are hiring Bobby Johnson as their new offensive line coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

