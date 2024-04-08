NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
VISITS
- Washington WR Rome Odunze is being hosted by the Cardinals for a pre-draft visit on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- LSU OL Charles Turner III is scheduled to visit the Cardinals on Tuesday, per Pelissero.
- Penn State DL Chop Robinson is visiting Arizona today, per Pelissero.
SIGNINGS
- CB Kevin King, a former second-round pick of the Packers who has not played since 2021, is signing with the club.
VISITS
- Texas RB Jonathon Brooks is scheduled for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley is being hosted in Carolina today for a pre-draft visit, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
VISITS
- Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will be visiting the Bears on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
SIGNINGS
- DT Teair Tart signed
VISITS
- Tennessee TE McCallan Castles is visiting the Vikings on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- LSU OL Charles Turner III is scheduled to Minnesota on Monday, per Pelissero.
- Texas DT Byron Murphy II is visiting the Vikings, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Alabama OLB Dallas Turner is visiting the Vikings, per Pelissero.
VISITS
- OT Giovanni Manu of the University of British Columbia had a pre-draft visit with the club today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Manu is a 6-foot-8, 352-pound lineman who has also visited with the Cowboys and has trips to see the Jets, Patriots, Browns and Bengals scheduled.
VISITS
- Washington State S Jaden Hicks is visiting the Jets on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
VISITS
- Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat, who was arrested on Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, is schedule for pre-draft visit this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
SIGNINGS
- TE Brady Russell signed his exclusive rights contract.
- OT Raiqwon O'Neal signed his exclusive rights contract.
- G McClendon Curtis signed his exclusive rights contract.
- DE Myles Adams signed his exclusive rights contract.
- LB Joshua Onujiogu signed his exclusive rights contract.
- LB Jon Rhattigan signed his restricted free agent contract.
- CB Michael Jackson signed his RFA contract.
ROSTER CUTS
- DE LaTrell Bumphus
VISITS
- Texas RB Jonathon Brooks is visiting the Buccaneers on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
VISITS
- LSU WR Malik Nabers is visiting the Titans on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat, who was arrested on Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, is flyting to Tennessee for a pre-draft visit on Monday, per Pelissero.