News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 8

Published: Apr 08, 2024 at 10:41 AM
Around the NFL Staff

Arizona Cardinals
VISITS

  • Washington WR Rome Odunze is being hosted by the Cardinals for a pre-draft visit on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
  • LSU OL Charles Turner III is scheduled to visit the Cardinals on Tuesday, per Pelissero.
  • Penn State DL Chop Robinson is visiting Arizona today, per Pelissero.
Atlanta Falcons
SIGNINGS

  • CB Kevin King, a former second-round pick of the Packers who has not played since 2021, is signing with the club.
Carolina Panthers
VISITS

  • Texas RB Jonathon Brooks is scheduled for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
  • Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley is being hosted in Carolina today for a pre-draft visit, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Chicago Bears
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
VISITS

  • Tennessee TE McCallan Castles is visiting the Vikings on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
  • LSU OL Charles Turner III is scheduled to Minnesota on Monday, per Pelissero.
  • Texas DT Byron Murphy II is visiting the Vikings, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
  • Alabama OLB Dallas Turner is visiting the Vikings, per Pelissero.
New York Giants
VISITS

  • OT Giovanni Manu of the University of British Columbia had a pre-draft visit with the club today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Manu is a 6-foot-8, 352-pound lineman who has also visited with the Cowboys and has trips to see the Jets, Patriots, Browns and Bengals scheduled.
New York Jets
VISITS

  • Washington State S Jaden Hicks is visiting the Jets on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. 
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
VISITS

  • Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat, who was arrested on Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, is schedule for pre-draft visit this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.


Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VISITS

  • Texas RB Jonathon Brooks is visiting the Buccaneers on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Tennessee Titans
VISITS

  • LSU WR Malik Nabers is visiting the Titans on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
  • Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat, who was arrested on Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, is flyting to Tennessee for a pre-draft visit on Monday, per Pelissero.

