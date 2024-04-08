Ex-Texans, Titans DT Teair Tart signs with Dolphins

A revamped Miami Dolphins defense is getting some help up front.
The Fins announced on Monday they have signed defensive tackle Teair Tart. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Tart, who's coming off a tumultuous 2023 season, was ranked at No. 88 in NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents list.
Tart, 27, played his first three-plus seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but in 2023 was suspended by the NFL for one game for unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct and was later released by the Titans. He was claimed by the Houston Texans and finished out his season with them, but Tart was inactive for each of their two playoff games.
Miami has lost plenty of constants on its defense, including defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebacker Jerome Baker and cornerback Xavien Howard. Now, Tairt will join a fresh-faced defense that includes other newcomers such as linebacker Jordyn Brooks, cornerback Kendall Fuller and safety Jordan Poyer.
Tart has started 36 of the 47 career games he's played and should aid in the run game, in particular. He's posted just 2.5 career sacks with 79 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 14 QB hits.