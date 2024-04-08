Bears hosting Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. for pre-draft visit

The Bears have two top-10 picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, No. 1 and No. 9. Chicago is expected to draft a quarterback (presumably Caleb Williams ) with the top selection, but where they go with the ninth pick remains up for speculation.

Harrison is as polished a receiver as one could hope for entering the NFL. He's the entire package: a crisp route runner with ideal size, speed, and great hands. The 21-year-old is a prototype No. 1 wideout and should hit the ground running wherever he lands. NFL Media Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranks Harrison as this draft's No. 2 overall prospect.

After Harrison skipped the NFL Combine, Monday's visit is a due diligence meeting for the Bears. Harrison is widely expected to be off the board before Chicago's second selection of the first round. The Bears currently only have four draft picks in 2024, so while it's unlikely, in theory, they could trade up to target Harrison -- ala the Texans drafting C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson last season. Either way, Chicago is making sure they do work on all the top prospects, preparing for any outcome. That's simply smart business.