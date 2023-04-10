Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 10

Published: Apr 10, 2023 at 09:56 AM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

VISITS

  • Kansas State CB Julius Brents is scheduled for a pre-draft visit with the Ravens, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS

  • DE Shaq Lawson is re-signing with Buffalo on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday, per a source. Lawson started six of 15 games played last season for the Bills, tallying 3.5 sacks and 31 combined tackles.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

SIGNINGS


VISITS

  • Alabama QB Bryce Young is being hosted by the Panthers on a Top 30 visit today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
  • Florida QB Anthony Richardson is finishing his two-day pre-draft visit with the Panthers today, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
  • Kansas State CB Julius Brents is scheduled for a pre-draft visit, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

VISITS

  • Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is flying into Detroit today for a pre-draft visit with the Lions on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

VISITS

  • Florida QB Anthony Richardson is visiting Indianapolis Tuesday for a two-day pre-draft visit, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
  • Kansas State CB Julius Brents is scheduled for a pre-draft visit, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.
  • LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, who has become an intriguing draft sleeper since posting a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and 42-inch vertical at his pro day, is scheduled to visit the Colts, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

VISITS

  • LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, who has become an intriguing draft sleeper since posting a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and 42-inch vertical at his pro day, is scheduled to visit the Vikings, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
New York Jets
New York Jets

VISITS

  • LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, who has become an intriguing draft sleeper since posting a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and 42-inch vertical at his pro day, is visiting the Jets today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

VISITS

  • Kansas State CB Julius Brents is scheduled for a pre-draft visit with the Steelers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

VISITS

  • Kentucky QB Will Levis is headed to Nashville on Tuesday for a Top 30 visit with the Titans, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
  • Kansas State CB Julius Brents is scheduled for a pre-draft visit, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.

