NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 10

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
VISITS
- Kansas State CB Julius Brents is scheduled for a pre-draft visit with the Ravens, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- DE Shaq Lawson is re-signing with Buffalo on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday, per a source. Lawson started six of 15 games played last season for the Bills, tallying 3.5 sacks and 31 combined tackles.
SIGNINGS
VISITS
- Alabama QB Bryce Young is being hosted by the Panthers on a Top 30 visit today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
- Florida QB Anthony Richardson is finishing his two-day pre-draft visit with the Panthers today, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
- Kansas State CB Julius Brents is scheduled for a pre-draft visit, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is flying into Detroit today for a pre-draft visit with the Lions on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Florida QB Anthony Richardson is visiting Indianapolis Tuesday for a two-day pre-draft visit, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
- Kansas State CB Julius Brents is scheduled for a pre-draft visit, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.
- LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, who has become an intriguing draft sleeper since posting a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and 42-inch vertical at his pro day, is scheduled to visit the Colts, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
VISITS
- LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, who has become an intriguing draft sleeper since posting a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and 42-inch vertical at his pro day, is scheduled to visit the Vikings, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
VISITS
- LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, who has become an intriguing draft sleeper since posting a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and 42-inch vertical at his pro day, is visiting the Jets today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Kansas State CB Julius Brents is scheduled for a pre-draft visit with the Steelers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Kentucky QB Will Levis is headed to Nashville on Tuesday for a Top 30 visit with the Titans, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
- Kansas State CB Julius Brents is scheduled for a pre-draft visit, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.