NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 23

Published: Sep 23, 2022 at 11:19 AM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals
INJURIES

  • RB James Conner (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday versus the Rams, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Friday. 
  • WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) was ruled out by Kingsbury. 
  • WR Zeke Turner is also out, per Kingsbury.
Baltimore Ravens
INJURIES

  • WR Devin Duvernay has been cleared from concussion protocol and will play Sunday versus the Patriots, per coach John Harbaugh.
Buffalo Bills
INJURIES

  • DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) will be out for Sunday's road game versus the Dolphins, coach Sean McDermott said Friday.
  • CB Dane Jackson (neck) won't play in Week 3, per McDermott.
  • S Micah Hyde (neck) has also been ruled out by McDermott.
  • S Jordan Poyer, who missed Thursday's practice with a foot injury, will take it one day at a time as Sunday approaches, per McDermott. 


Carolina Panthers
INJURIES

Cleveland Browns
INJURIES

  • LB Anthony Walker suffered a torn quad tendon that will require season-ending surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Walker was carted off the field after sustaining the injury during Thursday night's win over the Steelers. 
Dallas Cowboys
INJURIES

  • LB Micah Parsons (illness) is "feeling better" but will not practice on Friday, head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters.
  • CB Trevon Diggs (personal) will return to practice on Friday, per McCarthy.
Detroit Lions
INJURIES

  • DE Aidan Hutchinson (thigh) will practice for the first time this week on Friday, per coach Dan Campbell.
Green Bay Packers
INJURIES

  • LT David Bakhtiari (knee) will practice for the second consecutive day on Friday, per coach Matt LaFleur. Bakhtiari was limited on Thursday.
Miami Dolphins
INJURIES

  • WR Ced Wilson (ribs) will likely be a game-time decision versus the Bills, Mike McDaniel told reporters on Friday. Wilson practiced this week on a limited basis.
  • LT Terron Armstead's status for Sunday is "up in the air" due to his toe injury, per McDaniel. McDaniel added that Armstead is being held out of practice this week so the injury doesn't get any worse. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INJURIES

  • WR Julio Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday versus the Packers, coach Todd Bowles announced Friday.
  • LT Donovan Smith (elbow) will also be a game-time decision, per Bowles. 
Washington Commanders
INJURIES

  • DE Casey Toohill (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Eagles. 
  • DL Daniel Wise (ankle) has also been ruled out for Week 3. 
  • S Kamren Curl (thumb) is set to make his season debut after practicing in full this week, the team announced.

