Niners TE George Kittle (groin) set to make 2022 debut Sunday vs. Broncos

Published: Sep 23, 2022 at 05:09 PM
George Kittle is set to make his 2022 season debut in prime time.

After missing the first two weeks of the season with a groin injury, Kittle does not have an injury designation for Sunday' night's game versus the Denver Broncos and is set to return to the field.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters there will be no restrictions for Kittle, who will be back just in time for Jimmy Garoppolo's 2022 starting debut at quarterback.

Kittle was questionable each of the first two weeks, but practiced just once in that span. This week, Kittle was a full go on Friday after he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

A three-time Pro Bowler boasting a splendid overall skill set and physical style, Kittle has missed multiple games in four consecutive seasons. San Francisco is 7-9 without him.

Last year, Kittle played in 14 games and earned a Pro Bowl selection as he produced 71 receptions, 910 yards and six touchdown catches.

