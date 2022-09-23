Colts HC Frank Reich says WR Michael Pittman (quad) 'ready to go' vs. Chiefs on Sunday; LB Shaquille Leonard out again

In desperate need of a victory, the Indianapolis Colts will have their top receiver back for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach Frank Reich said Friday that Michael Pittman is "ready to go" after missing Week 2 due to a quad injury. Rookie Alec Pierce will also play after clearing concussion protocol.

Pittman's return is a big boon for the 0-1-1 Colts. In Week 1, quarterback Matt Ryan earned a 124.2 passer rating when targeting Pittman. To all other targets in 2022, Ryan has a 53.8 passer rating. Ryan targeted Pittman 13 times in Week 1 for nine receptions, 121 yards, and a TD.

With no other Colts receivers generating much separation with corners, having Pittman back brings a go-to threat who the Chiefs must respect.

On the negative side for Indy, star linebacker Shaquille Leonard is still not ready to make his 2022 debut while working through offseason back surgery.

"Nothing has happened to set it back," Reich said via the team's official website. "Everything has been positive. We knew it was going to be like this. ... Everything has been according to plan. This is a tough injury. He's handling it the right way. He has the right attitude."