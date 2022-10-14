NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Rashod Bateman (foot) did not practice for the third straight day.
- LB Justin Houston (groin) DNP
INJURIES
- QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful to play against the Rams. Mayfield would play backup to P.J. Walker if active on Sunday.
- WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday.
- WR Robbie Anderson (illness; questionable) popped up on the injury report Friday and did not practice.
- CB Jaycee Horn (ribs) DNP and is listed as questionable
- CB Donte Jackson (ankle) DNP and is listed as questionable.
INJURIES
- QB Justin Fields said he re-aggravated an injury to his left shoulder in Thursday night's loss to the Commanders.
INJURIES
- QB Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Friday.
- QB Teddy Bridgewater is also in the concussion protocol as of Friday, per McDaniel. If Bridgewater is cleared by tomorrow, he will backup Skyler Thompson, McDaniel announced.