NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 14

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Friday. 
  • QB Teddy Bridgewater is also in the concussion protocol as of Friday, per McDaniel. If Bridgewater is cleared by tomorrow, he will backup Skyler Thompson, McDaniel announced.

news

Panthers' Wilks says QB P.J. Walker will start vs. Rams; Baker Mayfield (ankle; doubtful) could back up

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that QB P.J. Walker will get the start against the Rams, and Baker Mayfield (ankle; doubtful) will serve as the backup if active.

news

Cameron Jordan wants to spoil Joe Burrow's return to New Orleans: 'I hope he doesn't smoke a cigar'

Joe Burrow returns to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans this week for the first time since winning a national title with LSU in January 2020. The Saints are out to make sure Burrow isn't puffing smoke after Sunday.

news

Jets' Zach Wilson, an 'Aaron Rodgers fan' growing up, looking forward to finally facing Packers QB

Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson, 23, will take his upstart squad to Lambeau Field this Sunday to face off with Aaron Rodgers, 38, and the Packers. Wilson is looking forward to taking on a QB he copied growing up.

news

Giants DC Don 'Wink' Martindale feels 're-energized' in New York ahead of bout with Ravens

Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale is set to face a Ravens offense Sunday at MetLife Stadium that he knows plenty about after 10 seasons in Baltimore.

news

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. scores game-winning TD 46 days after being shot

A mere 46 days after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to the leg, Washington running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored his first career NFL TD in the Commanders' 12-7 victory over the Bears on Thursday night at Soldier Field.

news

Bears' Darnell Mooney on final play in loss: 'If I just catch the damn ball the first time, we win the game'

After failing to come down with the game-winning touchdown catch for the Bears Thursday night, wide receiver Darnell Mooney said 'I just got to close the game for us.' The missed catch opportunity was one of multiple chances Chicago squandered in the loss.

news

Fiery Commanders HC Ron Rivera defends Carson Wentz before storming out of postgame presser

Not long after Carson Wentz helped his Commanders to a 12-7 win over the Bears, Ron Rivera delivered an impassioned defense of his quarterback while underscoring that he was fully behind trading for the QB.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields aggravates shoulder injury in loss: 'I'm hurting. Hurting pretty good'

Chicago QB Justin Fields said he aggravated an injury to his left shoulder in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Commanders' win over Bears on Thursday

Carson Wentz, Brian Robinson and the Commanders edged Justin Fields and the Bears, 12-7, on Thursday night.

news

New civil lawsuit filed against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had a new civil lawsuit filed against Thursday alleging sexual misconduct during a massage session at a hotel in Houston.

news

Week 6 Thursday inactives: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

The official inactives for the Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

