Panthers' Wilks says QB P.J. Walker will start vs. Rams; Baker Mayfield (ankle; doubtful) could back up

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield isn't ruled out for Sunday's game in Los Angeles but would be the backup if he is active.

Interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that P.J. Walker will get the start against the Rams, and Mayfield (ankle; doubtful) could suit up as the backup if he ends up being active.

"Baker had a great workout this morning. Looked good," Wilks said. "Definitely could be the backup."

Walker will make his first start of 2022 and his third for the Panthers. Walker is 2-0 as a starter in his career, winning in Week 11, 2020, versus Detroit (20-0) and Week 10, 2021, at Arizona (34-10).

It's the second time Walker will face a Matthew Stafford-led team. Walker led the Panthers over Stafford's Lions in 2020. With a win, Walker would become only the fourth player since starts were first tracked in 1950 to win each of his first three QB starts in different seasons. Others: John Stofa with Miami and Cincinnati in 1966-68; Jeff Hostetler with NYG in 1988-90; and Jason Garrett with Dallas in 1993-98.