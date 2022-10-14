Around the NFL

Panthers' Wilks says QB P.J. Walker will start vs. Rams; Baker Mayfield (ankle; doubtful) could back up

Published: Oct 14, 2022 at 12:16 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield isn't ruled out for Sunday's game in Los Angeles but would be the backup if he is active.

Interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that P.J. Walker will get the start against the Rams, and Mayfield (ankle; doubtful) could suit up as the backup if he ends up being active.

"Baker had a great workout this morning. Looked good," Wilks said. "Definitely could be the backup."

Walker will make his first start of 2022 and his third for the Panthers. Walker is 2-0 as a starter in his career, winning in Week 11, 2020, versus Detroit (20-0) and Week 10, 2021, at Arizona (34-10).

It's the second time Walker will face a Matthew Stafford-led team. Walker led the Panthers over Stafford's Lions in 2020. With a win, Walker would become only the fourth player since starts were first tracked in 1950 to win each of his first three QB starts in different seasons. Others: John Stofa with Miami and Cincinnati in 1966-68; Jeff Hostetler with NYG in 1988-90; and Jason Garrett with Dallas in 1993-98.

As for Mayfield, he prides himself on playing through injuries. The Panthers not ruling him out on Friday could be a nod to that determination. But there is little reason to believe he'd be in shape to keep Carolina competitive after not practicing all week.

Elsewhere, the Panthers listed corner Jaycee Horn (ribs), cornerback C.J. Henderson (knee), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), CB Donte Jackson (ankle), guard Cameron Erving (groin) and receiver Robbie Anderson (illness) as questionable. Receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) and CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (thigh) are out.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cameron Jordan wants to spoil Joe Burrow's return to New Orleans: 'I hope he doesn't smoke a cigar'

Joe Burrow returns to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans this week for the first time since winning a national title with LSU in January 2020. The Saints are out to make sure Burrow isn't puffing smoke after Sunday.

news

Jets' Zach Wilson, an 'Aaron Rodgers fan' growing up, looking forward to finally facing Packers QB

Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson, 23, will take his upstart squad to Lambeau Field this Sunday to face off with Aaron Rodgers, 38, and the Packers. Wilson is looking forward to taking on a QB he copied growing up.

news

Giants DC Don 'Wink' Martindale feels 're-energized' in New York ahead of bout with Ravens

Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale is set to face a Ravens offense Sunday at MetLife Stadium that he knows plenty about after 10 seasons in Baltimore.

news

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. scores game-winning TD 46 days after being shot

A mere 46 days after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to the leg, Washington running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored his first career NFL TD in the Commanders' 12-7 victory over the Bears on Thursday night at Soldier Field.

news

Bears' Darnell Mooney on final play in loss: 'If I just catch the damn ball the first time, we win the game'

After failing to come down with the game-winning touchdown catch for the Bears Thursday night, wide receiver Darnell Mooney said 'I just got to close the game for us.' The missed catch opportunity was one of multiple chances Chicago squandered in the loss.

news

Fiery Commanders HC Ron Rivera defends Carson Wentz before storming out of postgame presser

Not long after Carson Wentz helped his Commanders to a 12-7 win over the Bears, Ron Rivera delivered an impassioned defense of his quarterback while underscoring that he was fully behind trading for the QB.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields aggravates shoulder injury in loss: 'I'm hurting. Hurting pretty good'

Chicago QB Justin Fields said he aggravated an injury to his left shoulder in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Commanders' win over Bears on Thursday

Carson Wentz, Brian Robinson and the Commanders edged Justin Fields and the Bears, 12-7, on Thursday night.

news

New civil lawsuit filed against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had a new civil lawsuit filed against Thursday alleging sexual misconduct during a massage session at a hotel in Houston.

news

Week 6 Thursday inactives: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

The official inactives for the Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE