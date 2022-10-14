Bears QB Justin Fields reaggravates shoulder injury in loss: 'I'm hurting. Hurting pretty good'

It was a frustrating Thursday night for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, and a painful one.

Fields said he re-aggravated an injury to his left shoulder in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders.

"I'm hurting. Hurting pretty good," Fields said. "Got a long weekend, so I'll have some extra time to heal up."

Fields specified it was a pre-existing injury to his left shoulder.

"I hurt it a while back, so it kinda just reaggravated it," he said.

The second-year quarterback took a pounding against the Commanders, as he was sacked on 15.6% of his dropbacks and pressured on 37.5% during an evening in which he was sacked five times and took 12 QB hits. He finished the night 14 for 27 for 190 yards, a touchdown, an interception, and also carried 12 times for a game-high 88 yards.

Following a beautiful 40-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis in the third quarter, Fields remained on the field after taking a big hit. He then got up after ripping off some pushups. How much longer he can keep pushing himself up taking this type of pounding is a major concern.