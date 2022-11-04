NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
INJURIES
- OLB Von Miller (ankle) is being anticipated for a return to practice on Friday, coach Sean McDermott told reporters. Miller has been a DNP all week.
- CB Tre'Davious White (ACL) will be taking it one day at a time in regards to determining whether or not he will play on Sunday, per McDermott. White was activated from injured reserve this week
- S Jordan Poyer (elbow) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Jets, McDermott announced.
INJURIES
- RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) will miss his second straight game after being ruled out versus Cincinnati.
- CB Donte Jackson (ankle) questionable
- S Juston Burris (concussion) out
INJURIES
- CB Mike Hilton (finger) is being ruled out for Sunday versus the Panthers, per coach Zac Taylor.
INJURIES
- WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) will be a game-time decision versus Detroit, per coach Matt LaFleur.
INJURIES
- LT Terron Armstead has a new Achilles injury from "the wear and tear of the season" according to head coach Mike McDaniel. The hope is Armstead plays versus Chicago, per McDaniel.
OTHER NEWS
- RB Jeff Wilson and OLB Bradley Chubb are expected to make their Dolphins debuts on Sunday after being acquired in trades this week, per McDaniel.
INJURIES
- WR Corey Davis (MCL) will be out this Sunday versus Buffalo, but is expected to return after the team's bye in Week 11, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday.