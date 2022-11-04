Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 4

Published: Nov 04, 2022 at 11:55 AM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
2022 · 6-1-0

INJURIES

  • OLB Von Miller (ankle) is being anticipated for a return to practice on Friday, coach Sean McDermott told reporters. Miller has been a DNP all week.
  • CB Tre'Davious White (ACL) will be taking it one day at a time in regards to determining whether or not he will play on Sunday, per McDermott. White was activated from injured reserve this week
  • S Jordan Poyer (elbow) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Jets, McDermott announced.
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 2-6-0

INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 4-4-0

INJURIES

  • CB Mike Hilton (finger) is being ruled out for Sunday versus the Panthers, per coach Zac Taylor. 
Green Bay Packers
2022 · 3-5-0

INJURIES

  • WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) will be a game-time decision versus Detroit, per coach Matt LaFleur. 
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 5-3-0

INJURIES

  • LT Terron Armstead has a new Achilles injury from "the wear and tear of the season" according to head coach Mike McDaniel. The hope is Armstead plays versus Chicago, per McDaniel. 

OTHER NEWS

  • RB Jeff Wilson and OLB Bradley Chubb are expected to make their Dolphins debuts on Sunday after being acquired in trades this week, per McDaniel. 
New York Jets
2022 · 5-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR Corey Davis (MCL) will be out this Sunday versus Buffalo, but is expected to return after the team's bye in Week 11, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday.

Related Content

news

Jeffery Simmons 'very confident' Titans can 'dominate' Chiefs' offensive line

Ahead of a Sunday night showdown with the Chiefs,  Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he sees the same type of offense from Kansas City despite its offseason moves.

news

Eddie Jackson miffed by Bears' defensive trades after 3-5 start: 'What are we playing for?'

The Bears sold off two veteran defensive stars (Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith) ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Stripping the defense of captains, leaders and playmakers left questions in the Bears' locker room.

news

Bills' Josh Allen defends Zach Wilson amid Jets QB's struggles: 'Sometimes it takes a little longer'

The Jets' Week 9 matchup against the Bills offers a comparison between Zach Wilson and another young quarterback who took time to find his place in the NFL: Josh Allen.

news

Defensive end Brian Burns happy to be a Panther after trade rumors swirled

Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns is happy to remain in Carolina following trade rumors near the deadline, and he believes the defense can do great things together in the future.

news

Texans QB Davis Mills on RB Dameon Pierce's career day vs. Eagles: 'You can't deny his talent and his will'

Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce showed a national audience an array of angry runs in Thursday night's 29-17 loss to the Eagles, making him one of the most entertaining young backs in the NFL.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson responds to AEW wrestler Chris Jericho's challenge

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has responded after AEW wrestler Chris Jericho called the former AP NFL Most Valuable Player out and issued a challenge.

news

Jalen Hurts on Eagles' historic 8-0 start: 'We haven't accomplished anything yet'

Jalen Hurts has improved from a question mark as the Eagles' QB1 to an elite talent leading Philadelphia to history, but he's most concerned with continued improvement.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Eagles' win over Texans on Thursday night

Though it was closer than many expected, quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles eventually pulled away for a 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night.

news

Rams RB Cam Akers returns to practice, underscores he never asked for trade

The subject of trades talks for weeks, Cam Akers returned to practice on Thursday and clarified to a scrum of reporters he never asked to be traded.

news

Week 9 Thursday inactives: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

The official inactives for the Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans on Thursday night.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas to undergo toe surgery, not expected to play again this season

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is set to undergo toe surgery, a procedure that is expected to end his season, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Thursday.

