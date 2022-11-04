Newly acquired Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney expected to play Sunday night vs. Titans

Kadarius Toney might not have to wait long to play for his new team.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday he believes the newly acquired receiver is expected to be ready to go for Kansas City in its Sunday night game against the Tennessee Titans.

Toney hasn't played since Week 2 due to a hamstring injury, and his disappointing tenure with the Giants came to an end when they sent him to the Chiefs in late October. Surprisingly to some, Toney didn't appear on the Chiefs' injury report at all during the week, allowing him the time needed to get up to speed in Kansas City's offense.