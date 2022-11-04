Around the NFL

Newly acquired Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney expected to play Sunday night vs. Titans

Published: Nov 04, 2022 at 04:11 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kadarius Toney might not have to wait long to play for his new team.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday he believes the newly acquired receiver is expected to be ready to go for Kansas City in its Sunday night game against the Tennessee Titans.

Toney hasn't played since Week 2 due to a hamstring injury, and his disappointing tenure with the Giants came to an end when they sent him to the Chiefs in late October. Surprisingly to some, Toney didn't appear on the Chiefs' injury report at all during the week, allowing him the time needed to get up to speed in Kansas City's offense.

The former first-round pick could become the latest in a cast of pass catchers who have made a difference for the Chiefs in 2022 following Kansas City's decision to trade Tyreek Hill to Miami. Instead of relying on just a few targets, Patrick Mahomes has connected with a bevy of them, with players like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson and Noah Gray joining the likes of Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman in the high-powered attack.

Toney has shown flashes of becoming a breakout performer in his brief NFL career, and if there's any offense suited to capitalize on his talents, it's in Kansas City. He'll likely get his first chance to prove it Sunday night.

