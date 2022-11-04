Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) limited in Friday's practice, will be game-time decision vs. Chiefs

The status of Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill remains up in the air heading into the weekend.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Tannehill was limited in practice and added that there is no decision on the QB's status for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, noting he remains day to day.

Tannehill missed last week's game, a victory over Houston, due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 7. The signal-caller was limited in Wednesday's practice this week and didn't participate Thursday.

Tannehill's status was similarly unclear a week ago, as he was listed as questionable on Friday before being ruled out on Saturday. The Titans could make a similar Saturday decision this week, depending on how much Tannehill can participate in tomorrow's walkthrough before the club heads to Kansas City.

If Tannehill is unable to play, rookie Malik Willis would make his second start of the season. Willis completed just 6 of 10 pass attempts for 55 yards and an INT in his first start as the Titans leaned on the ground game, rushing for 314 yards -- 219 from Derrick Henry -- against Houston.