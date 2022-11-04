Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Patriots

A nagging ankle injury has interrupted Jonathan Taylor's 2022 season again.

The running back will not play in Indianapolis' Week 9 game at New England due to the ailment, coach Frank Reich announced Friday.

Taylor missed two games with the injury in Weeks 5-6, returning to play in Weeks 7 and 8. An aggravation of the ankle means the Colts will be forced to proceed with undrafted Duke product Deon Jackson, who has gained 100 yards on 30 carries this season, starting in place of the injured Taylor in Week 6.

"I thought we had a chance that it might progress a little bit better than it did this week, but it didn't. So we've got to be smart," Reich said of Taylor. "We've got to do what's right for the player, do what's right for the team. Excited for the increased opportunity that Deon will have. The last opportunity he had like this where he was the guy, he looked good."

The Colts might also be able to use newly acquired running back Zack Moss, a 2020 third-round pick of the Bills whom Indianapolis added via trade with Buffalo on Tuesday. Reich told reporters the Colts are "still evaluating" whether Moss will be ready by Sunday.

Moss moved to Indianapolis in exchange for versatile back Nyheim Hines, who was able to make a difference in both the running and passing game before his time was up with the Colts. The trade provided the Colts with a return on Hines and filled Indianapolis' need for a young power back, but left them thin at the position for the time being.