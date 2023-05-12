NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, May 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- RB Jordan Mims is one of seven undrafted free agent signings announced Friday.
SIGNINGS
- QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a 2023 fifth-round pick, signed his rookie contract.
- C Luke Wypler (sixth round) signed his rookie contract.
- DE Isaiah McGuire (fourth round) signed his rookie contract.
- DT Siaki Ika (third round) signed his rookie contract.
- CB Cameron Mitchell (fifth round) signed his rookie contract.
- S Ronnie Hickman Jr. is one of nine undrafted free agent signings announced Friday.
SIGNINGS
- QB Hendon Hooker, a 2023 third-round draft pick, signed his rookie contract.
- WR Antoine Green, a 2023 seventh-round pick, signed his rookie contract.
- OL Colby Sordal, a 2023 fifth-round pick, signed his rookie contract.
- CB Starling Thomas V is one of 15 undrafted free agent signings announced Friday.
SIGNINGS
- RB Xazavian Valladay is one of nine undrafted free agent signings announced Friday.
- WR Xavier Hutchinson, a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, has signed his rookie contract.
- OL Jarrett Patterson (sixth round) signed his rookie contract.
- LB Henry To'oto'o (fifth round) signed his rookie contract.
- S Brandon Hill (seventh round) signed his rookie contract.
SIGNINGS
- P Michael Turk is one of 21 undrafted free agent signings announced Friday.