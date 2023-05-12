Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, May 12

Published: May 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

SIGNINGS

news

Dan Campbell: Lions embracing opportunity vs. Chiefs to start 2023 season

During an appearance on "Good Morning Football" on Friday morning, Lions coach Dan Campbell expressed the excitement his team has in facing the Chiefs to kick off the 2023 season.

news

Seahawks uncertain when Jamal Adams will be ready to return to field

Seahawks GM John Schneider on Thursday said that while Jamal Adams is "doing well," the team is uncertain when the star safety will return to football activities after a serious quad injury last season.

news

Doug Pederson relishing Jags' 'opportunity' with two London games, happy facing Bills away from Buffalo

The Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two London games in a season in 2023, and head coach Doug Pederson is particularly pleased about facing the Bills in Jacksonville's home away from home.

news

Sean McVay: Rams' Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford will have 'edge to them' in 2023

Rams head coach Sean McVay believes the all-star trio of Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford will come back with something to prove in 2023.

news

NFL teams get creative for 2023 schedule release

Are you ready? Teams around the NFL showed their creativity for Thursday's grand unveiling of the 2023 schedule.

news

2023 NFL schedule release: Cowboys-Giants, Lions-Chiefs, Bills-Jets highlight Week 1

The 2023 NFL schedule is set. We're on to Week 1. Let's take a quick glance at all 16 Week 1 matchups, starting with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs raising their latest banner against the Lions.

news

2023 NFL preseason: Complete team-by-team opponents

The NFL announced team-by-team opponents and select prime-time games for the 2023 preseason on Thursday.

news

2023 NFL schedule release: Tripleheaders highlight Thanksgiving, Christmas Day slates

The 2023 regular-season schedule features a Thanksgiving and Christmas Day tripleheader.

news

Jets sign ex-Seahawks DL Al Woods

The New York Jets have signed former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Al Woods, the team announced Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at home opener in retired QB's return to New England

The Patriots will welcome Tom Brady back to Foxborough for their 2023 home opener -- as a fan. Pats owner Robert Kraft told NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Thursday that he's invited TB12 back to New England to honor the legendary QB.

