News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 8

Published: Mar 08, 2024 at 11:46 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

  • NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

SIGNINGS

  • DE L.J. Collier is re-signing with the Cardinals on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

OTHER NEWS

  • OT Jedrick Wills had his fifth-year option converted to clear $10.44 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

OTHER NEWS

  • G Zack Martin had his salary converted, clearing $13 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

SIGNINGS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

SIGNINGS

  • TE Hunter Henry has agreed to terms on a three-year deal to remain with the Patriots, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

VISITS


ROSTER CUTS

