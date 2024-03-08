NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
SIGNINGS
- DE L.J. Collier is re-signing with the Cardinals on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
OTHER NEWS
- OT Jedrick Wills had his fifth-year option converted to clear $10.44 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
OTHER NEWS
- G Zack Martin had his salary converted, clearing $13 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
SIGNINGS
- OL Ezra Cleveland signed to a contraction extension, the team announced.
- DL Jeremiah Ledbetter signed to an extension.
- S Daniel Thomas signed to an extension.
SIGNINGS
- TE Hunter Henry has agreed to terms on a three-year deal to remain with the Patriots, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- QB Russell Wilson is visiting the Steelers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Patrick Peterson is being released, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.