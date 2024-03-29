 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 29

Published: Mar 29, 2024 at 01:15 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

SIGNINGS

  • LB Tae Davis has agreed to terms on a contract, the team announced.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 12-5-0

SIGNINGS

  • TE Brock Wright has signed an offer sheet from the 49ers as a restricted free agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Detroit has five days to match the offer.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

SIGNINGS

  • LB Foye Oluokun is signing a new four-year, $45 million deal that includes $22.5 million fully guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.


Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

SIGNINGS

  • RB Raheem Mostert has agreed to terms on a new two-year deal worth up to $9.075 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Mostert's agent.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

SIGNINGS

  • K Charlie Smyth is being signed as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Smyth, of Northern Ireland, previously played professional Gaelic soccer as a goalkeeper.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 7-10-0

TRADES

  • LB Haason Reddick is being acquired by the Jets from the Eagles for a future conditional third-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source. Rapoport adds that Reddick is expected to receive a new contract with the Jets, per a source. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports the Jets will take on $14.5 million of Reddick's compensation for 2024, the final year of his current contract, per a source.


Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 11-6-0

TRADES

  • LB Haason Reddick is being traded to the Jets by the Eagles for a future conditional third-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source. Rapoport adds that Reddick is expected to receive a new contract with the Jets, per a source. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports the Jets will take on $14.5 million of Reddick's compensation for 2024, the final year of his current contract, per a source.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

SIGNINGS

  • Lions TE Brock Wright has signed an offer sheet from the 49ers as a restricted free agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Detroit has five days to match the offer.

