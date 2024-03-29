NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- LB Tae Davis has agreed to terms on a contract, the team announced.
- TE Brock Wright has signed an offer sheet from the 49ers as a restricted free agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Detroit has five days to match the offer.
- LB Foye Oluokun is signing a new four-year, $45 million deal that includes $22.5 million fully guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- RB Raheem Mostert has agreed to terms on a new two-year deal worth up to $9.075 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Mostert's agent.
- K Charlie Smyth is being signed as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Smyth, of Northern Ireland, previously played professional Gaelic soccer as a goalkeeper.
- LB Haason Reddick is being acquired by the Jets from the Eagles for a future conditional third-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source. Rapoport adds that Reddick is expected to receive a new contract with the Jets, per a source. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports the Jets will take on $14.5 million of Reddick's compensation for 2024, the final year of his current contract, per a source.
