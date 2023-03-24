NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 24

Around the NFL

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

SIGNINGS

  • WR Nelson Agholor: The Ravens agreed with the veteran on a one-year, $3.25 million contract, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

SIGNINGS

  • WR DJ Chark: The Panthers agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the veteran, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

SIGNINGS

  • TE Blake Bell: The Chiefs signed Bell to a one-year contract to remain with the team for his third season in a row and fourth overall, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
  • DT Byron Cowart, per his agent
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS

  • RT Lane Johnson: The Eagles gave the veteran offensive lineman a one-year, $33.445 million extension through the 2026 season with $30 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
  • S Terrell Edmunds: The Eagles signed the former Steelers first-round draft pick to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Related Content

news

Ravens signing WR Nelson Agholor to one-year, $3.25M contract

Nelson Agholor is moving to Charm City. Agholor is signing a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Friday.

news

WR DJ Chark signing with Panthers on one-year deal

The Carolina Panthers are signing wide receiver DJ Chark to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Marcus Epps 'excited for what's to come' leading Raiders secondary after 'bittersweet' Eagles exit

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps sat down with NFL.com to discuss his move to the AFC West and to reflect on his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson gets $30M guaranteed on one-year extension through 2026 season

With other offensive tackles getting paid this offseason, the Eagles have handed star Lane Johnson a pay bump. Philly signed Johnson to a one-year, $33.445 million extension through 2026 with $30 million guaranteed.

news

Marcus Davenport wants to 'start from zero' with Vikings after disappointing final season with Saints

In 2022, Marcus Davenport was credited with only half of a sack in 15 games with the Saints. After inking a deal to join the Vikings this offseason, Davenport hopes a fresh start might help the next stage of his career.

news

Samaje Perine explains why he chose Broncos, expects 'dangerous' RB duo with Javonte Williams

Samaje Perine said Thursday that new Broncos coach Sean Payton sold him on joining Denver by underscoring how the former Saints coach has utilized multiple RBs in the past.

news

WR Mecole Hardman ready to show more of his game after joining 'good situation' with Jets

Coming off of offseason core surgery and joining a "good situation" with the Jets, Mecole Hardman said he's ready to show more of his game as part of a crowded wide receiver room.

news

NFL memo warns teams they are prohibited from negotiating with non-NFLPA-certified agent concerning Lamar Jackson

The NFL on Thursday sent a memo to all 32 clubs notifying them of a person who may be reaching out to teams to negotiate a deal for Lamar Jackson, whom the Baltimore Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on earlier this month.

news

17 rule proposals to be heard at Annual League Meeting

The NFL on Thursday announced its 2023 playing rule, bylaw and resolution proposals to be voted on at the Annual League Meeting next week. The league's competition committee presented eight rule change proposals, which come in addition to nine previously proposed by NFL clubs.

news

Tom Brady acquires ownership interest in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

Tom Brady is heading to Las Vegas to join Mark Davis. Davis announced Thursday that Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner who recently announced his retirement, has acquired ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

news

Buccaneers release K Ryan Succop after three seasons in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay released veteran kicker Ryan Succop on Thursday after three seasons with the club, the team announced.

