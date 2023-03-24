NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
- WR Nelson Agholor: The Ravens agreed with the veteran on a one-year, $3.25 million contract, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
- QB Nate Sudfeld
- TE Blake Bell: The Chiefs signed Bell to a one-year contract to remain with the team for his third season in a row and fourth overall, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
- DT Byron Cowart, per his agent
- RT Lane Johnson: The Eagles gave the veteran offensive lineman a one-year, $33.445 million extension through the 2026 season with $30 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
- S Terrell Edmunds: The Eagles signed the former Steelers first-round draft pick to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.