NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 22

- C Will Clapp, who started 11 games with the Chargers in 2023, signed a one-year deal with the Bills, the team announced.
- S Nick Scott agreed to terms on a deal with the Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later announced the signing.
- RB D'Onta Foreman
- QB Joe Flacco's signing was announced by the team. News of Flacco joining the Colts on a one-year deal was initially reported on March 13.
- CB Kristian Fulton is signing with Chargers on one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- LB Lavonte David's re-signing was officially announced by the team. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on March 12 that it's a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.
- LS Zach Triner
- OL Cornelius Lucas has been re-signed, the team announced.