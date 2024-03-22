 Skip to main content
News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 22

Published: Mar 22, 2024 at 04:01 PM Updated: Mar 22, 2024 at 05:52 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS

  • C Will Clapp, who started 11 games with the Chargers in 2023, signed a one-year deal with the Bills, the team announced.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

SIGNINGS

  • S Nick Scott agreed to terms on a deal with the Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later announced the signing.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

SIGNINGS

  • QB ﻿﻿Joe Flacco﻿﻿'s signing was announced by the team. News of Flacco joining the Colts on a one-year deal was initially reported on March 13.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

SIGNINGS

  • CB Kristian Fulton is signing with Chargers on one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SIGNINGS

  • LB Lavonte David's re-signing was officially announced by the team. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on March 12 that it's a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.
  • LS Zach Triner
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS

