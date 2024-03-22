Former Titans CB Kristian Fulton signing with Chargers on one-year deal

The No. 56 free agent on Gregg Rosenthal’s Top 101, Fulton is coming off a subpar season in which he garnered a career-low 46.4 overall PFF grade.

Nonetheless, the 61st overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft is still just 25 and has a high ceiling despite a humbling 2023 campaign in which he was benched and also dealt with a hamstring injury.

Through four seasons with the Titans, Fulton made 37 starts in 42 games with 150 tackles, four interceptions and 25 pass breakups. Last season, he had 46 tackles, no interceptions and five passes defensed.