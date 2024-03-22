 Skip to main content
Former Titans CB Kristian Fulton signing with Chargers on one-year deal

Mar 22, 2024
Kristian Fulton's getting a fresh start in the Golden State.

Fulton, following four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, is signing with the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source.

Fulton was flown to L.A. on Wednesday and will stay put as part of head coach Jim Harbaugh's new-look band of Bolts.

The No. 56 free agent on Gregg Rosenthal’s Top 101, Fulton is coming off a subpar season in which he garnered a career-low 46.4 overall PFF grade.

Nonetheless, the 61st overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft is still just 25 and has a high ceiling despite a humbling 2023 campaign in which he was benched and also dealt with a hamstring injury.

Through four seasons with the Titans, Fulton made 37 starts in 42 games with 150 tackles, four interceptions and 25 pass breakups. Last season, he had 46 tackles, no interceptions and five passes defensed.

Despite his struggles a season ago, Fulton is likely to slide into a starting spot opposite Asante Samuel Jr., provided he can beat out the less experienced Deane Leonard and/or Ja’Sir Taylor.

