NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 15

SIGNINGS
- OLB K’Lavon Chaisson is signing a one-year deal that's worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- WR Trenton Irwin is re-signing to a one-year, $2 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- TE Tanner Hudson has re-signed to a one-year contract, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- LS Scott Daly
TRADES
- Houston has traded out of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, sending the No. 23 overall pick and a seventh-rounder (No. 232) to Minnesota in exchange for 2024 second- (No. 42) and sixth-round (No. 188) picks, and a second-round pick in the 2025 draft, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- DT Raekwon Davis
SIGNINGS
- LS James Winchester
SIGNINGS
- LB Troy Dye is signing a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
RETIREMENTS
- DT Aaron Donald announced that he is retiring after 10 NFL seasons. Donald won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, made eight first-team All-Pro teams and was a Pro Bowler each year he played.
TRADES
- Minnesota has acquired the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft via trade with Houston, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. The Vikings are sending 2024 second- (No. 42) and sixth-round (No. 188) picks and a second-round pick in the 2025 draft to the Texans in exchange for the 2024 first- (No. 23) and seventh-round (No. 232) picks, per Rapoport and Pelissero.
VISITS
- DE Jadeveon Clowney is scheduled to visit the Jets on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
CONTRACT RESTRUCTURES
- DE Josh Sweat agreed to a restructured contract to remain in Philadelphia despite interest elsewhere for what likely would have been a pay increase, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
SIGNINGS
- QB Russell Wilson officially signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh, the club announced.
- S DeShon Elliott signed a two-year contract, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- G Jon Feliciano is re-signing on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported, per a source.
- LB De'Vondre Campbell is signing a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- DB Chase Lucas has agreed to terms on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per Lucas' agent.
SIGNINGS
- CB Artie Burns
SIGNINGS
- WR Calvin Ridley's signing was officially announced by the club on Friday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Ridley signed a four-year, $92 million contract that includes $50 million guaranteed.