NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 15

Published: Mar 15, 2024 at 11:14 AM Updated: Mar 15, 2024 at 01:15 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

SIGNINGS

  • OLB K’Lavon Chaisson is signing a one-year deal that's worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. 
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

SIGNINGS

  • WR ﻿Trenton Irwin﻿ is re-signing to a one-year, $2 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • TE Tanner Hudson has re-signed to a one-year contract, the team announced.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

TRADES

  • Houston has traded out of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, sending the No. 23 overall pick and a seventh-rounder (No. 232) to Minnesota in exchange for 2024 second- (No. 42) and sixth-round (No. 188) picks, and a second-round pick in the 2025 draft, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

SIGNINGS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

SIGNINGS

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

SIGNINGS

  • LB ﻿Troy Dye﻿ is signing a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

RETIREMENTS

  • DT ﻿﻿Aaron Donald﻿﻿ announced that he is retiring after 10 NFL seasons. Donald won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, made eight first-team All-Pro teams and was a Pro Bowler each year he played.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

TRADES

  • Minnesota has acquired the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft via trade with Houston, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. The Vikings are sending 2024 second- (No. 42) and sixth-round (No. 188) picks and a second-round pick in the 2025 draft to the Texans in exchange for the 2024 first- (No. 23) and seventh-round (No. 232) picks, per Rapoport and Pelissero.
New York Jets
New York Jets

VISITS

  • DE Jadeveon Clowney is scheduled to visit the Jets on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

CONTRACT RESTRUCTURES

  • DE ﻿﻿Josh Sweat﻿﻿ agreed to a restructured contract to remain in Philadelphia despite interest elsewhere for what likely would have been a pay increase, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

SIGNINGS

  • G Jon Feliciano is re-signing on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported, per a source.
  • LB ﻿﻿De'Vondre Campbell﻿﻿ is signing a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • DB ﻿Chase Lucas﻿ has agreed to terms on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per Lucas' agent.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

SIGNINGS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

SIGNINGS

  • WR Calvin Ridley's signing was officially announced by the club on Friday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Ridley signed a four-year, $92 million contract that includes $50 million guaranteed.

