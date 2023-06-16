NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- WR Chris Blair
- DL Albert Huggins
- K Matthew Trickett is signing a three-year contract with the team after working out at mandatory minicamp, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
INJURIES
- RB Avery Williams (torn ACL) place on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- CB Jakorian Bennett, a fourth-round pick, signed his rookie contract.
ROSTER CUTS
- S Scott Nelson released