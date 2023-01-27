NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
OTHER NEWS
- LB Matt Milano has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, replacing injured Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt. Milano, who was named first-team All Pro on Jan. 13, earns his Pro Bowl bid.
INJURIES
- LT Jonah Williams (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus Kansas City.
- RG Alex Cappa (ankle) out
OTHER NEWS
- DeMeco Ryans, current 49ers defensive coordinator, has emerged as the top candidate for the Texans' head coaching position, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per sources.
SIGNIINGS
- WR Ethan Fernea (reserve/futures)
HC INTERVIEWS
- Wink Martindale, current Giants defensive coordinator, is scheduled to have his second interview for the head coaching job on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- QB Patrick Mahomes will start Sunday against the Bengals, coach Andy Reid told reporters. Mahomes has been a full participant in practice this week despite a high ankle sprain.
- WR Justin Watson (illness) DNP
COACHING HIRES
- Mike LaFleur, former Jets offensive coordinator, is being hired as the new Rams OC, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source.
INJURIES
- QB Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will not participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
INJURIES
- QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) remains off the injury report and HC Nick Sirianni said there are no restrictions going into Friday's practice. Said Sirianni: "He's ready to go."
INJURIES
- RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) returned to practice on Friday for the first time this week.
- RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) did not practice.
OC INTERVIEWS
- Shea Tierney, current Giants QBs coach, is set to interview for the vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.