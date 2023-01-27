Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 27

Published: Jan 27, 2023 at 01:17 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 14-4-0

OTHER NEWS

  • LB Matt Milano has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, replacing injured Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt. Milano, who was named first-team All Pro on Jan. 13, earns his Pro Bowl bid.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 14-4-0

INJURIES

  • LT Jonah Williams (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus Kansas City. 
  • RG Alex Cappa (ankle) out
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2022 · 3-13-1

OTHER NEWS

  • DeMeco Ryans, current 49ers defensive coordinator, has emerged as the top candidate for the Texans' head coaching position, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per sources.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-12-1

SIGNIINGS


HC INTERVIEWS

  • Wink Martindale, current Giants defensive coordinator, is scheduled to have his second interview for the head coaching job on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 15-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Patrick Mahomes will start Sunday against the Bengals, coach Andy Reid told reporters. Mahomes has been a full participant in practice this week despite a high ankle sprain.
  • WR Justin Watson (illness) DNP
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 5-12-0

COACHING HIRES

  • Mike LaFleur, former Jets offensive coordinator, is being hired as the new Rams OC, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source. 
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 9-9-0

INJURIES

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 15-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) remains off the injury report and HC Nick Sirianni said there are no restrictions going into Friday's practice. Said Sirianni: "He's ready to go."
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2022 · 13-4-0

INJURIES

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 8-10-0

OC INTERVIEWS

  • Shea Tierney, current Giants QBs coach, is set to interview for the vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. 

Related Content

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol, won't participate in Pro Bowl Games

Tua Tagovailoa remains in the league's concussion protocol and will be unable to partake in the league's all-star game as a result, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Friday.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to start in AFC title game vs. Bengals despite high ankle sprain

As expected, Patrick Mahomes will start Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals despite a high ankle sprain. "He looks good," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday of Mahomes. "He's moving around good."

news

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans emerging as top candidate for Texans' head coaching job

DeMeco Ryans is spending the week preparing for his team's biggest game to date. He might soon be packing his belongings for a new club entirely. The 49ers DC has emerged as a top candidate for the Texans' head coaching job.

news

Rams hiring former Jets OC Mike LaFleur as new offensive coordinator

The moment Mike LaFleur parted ways with the New York Jets, the Los Angeles Rams became the favorite to land the former offensive coordinator. The ship landed on Friday.

news

Steve Wilks 'disappointed but not defeated' after not getting Panthers' head coaching job

Steve Wilks is taking the high road after being passed over for the Panthers head coaching job. The day after Carolina announced it hired Frank Reich as its next coach, Wilks sent a message on social media thanking his former players and coaches.

news

Sauce Gardner 'wouldn't mind' if Aaron Rodgers joined Jets: 'I just want what's best for the offense'

Aaron Rodgers continues to debate his future, whether it be retirement, returning to Green Bay or changing cities. After Nathaniel Hackett's hire in New York, every Jets player, including Sauce Gardner, is being asked about a possible Rodgers addition.

news

Mike McCarthy: Jerry Jones wants me to coach Cowboys as long as Tom Landry

Despite another season that ended for the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round, head coach Mike McCarthy has spoken to Jerry Jones and feels his tenure with the team is in a secure spot.

news

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy on facing Bengals defense: 'Knuckle up' for a '60-minute dogfight'

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy expects a fierce battle against the Bengals defense in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, predicting a "put your hand in the dirt, knuckle up, 60-minute dogfight."

news

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon on QB Patrick Mahomes battling through ankle injury: 'Definitely inspires (us)'

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' ankle has garnered plenty of attention this week, and it's also cause for inspiration among his Kansas City teammates, including running back Jerick McKinnon.

news

Art Rooney II encouraged by Steelers' second half, improvement: 'I liked the way the team kept fighting down the stretch and kept ourselves alive'

Mike Tomlin's Steelers finished 9-8 in 2022 and increased Tomlin's NFL-record streak of non-losing seasons to begin his career to 16. The feat was made possible largely by marked improvement after a tumultuous start of the season. It was advancement that was lauded by team owner and president Art Rooney II.

news

Eagles center Jason Kelce on potential retirement: 'I don't know when that last game's going to come'

Eagles center Jason Kelce has pondered hanging it up for a few seasons now, and though he made no bold declarations Thursday, he's well aware his final game could come sooner than later.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE