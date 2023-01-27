Around the NFL

Rams hiring former Jets OC Mike LaFleur as new offensive coordinator

Published: Jan 27, 2023
The moment Mike LaFleur parted ways with the New York Jets, the Los Angeles Rams became the favorite to land the former offensive coordinator.

The ship landed on Friday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Rams will hire LaFleur as their new coordinator, per sources informed of the situation.

The Rams' 2021 offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, returned to Kentucky, opening the OC position. When Sean McVay decided to return in 2023, filling the coordinator role with someone who understood the system and could push the boundaries became essential.

A long-time Kyle Shanahan assistant, it always made sense for LaFleur to join McVay in L.A., where his brother Matt earned his first OC gig in 2017.

LaFleur got his NFL start under Shanahan as an intern in Cleveland in 2014, following him to Atlanta from 2015-2016 (offensive assistant) and again to San Francisco as passing game coordinator (2017-2020).

LaFleur followed Robert Saleh to New York in 2021, bringing the Shanahan system to Gang Green. Things didn't work out so well as the Jets struggled offensively, finishing in the bottom eight in total offense in both seasons. The quarterback situation was the biggest issue in New York, where Zach Wilson struggled to develop.

In L.A., LaFleur will try to help McVay bounce back from his worst season as the Rams' head coach.

