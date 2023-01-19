Rams DL Aaron Donald tweets he's playing following Twitter mix-up regarding his status

Aaron Donald caused a brief stir over the weekend when his Twitter bio was briefly changed.

The all-world Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman seems to have at least somewhat cleared things up Wednesday.

In a reply to former teammate Chris Long saying he believed Donald would play in 2023, Donald tweeted, "Tell em C Lo yeah I'm playn [sic] never said I said I wasn't."

On Sunday afternoon, Donald's Twitter bio briefly read: "former NFL D Linemen for the Rams." He quickly changed it back to, "NFL D Linemen for the Rams."

In the aftermath of a dreadful 5-12 season in which head coach Sean McVay contemplated stepping away, the potential of a Donald exit from the field didn't seem unfathomable. After all, Donald contemplated retirement following a Super Bowl triumph in the 2021 season and missed the last six games of the 2022 campaign with a high ankle sprain.