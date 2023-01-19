Rams DL Aaron Donald tweets he's playing following Twitter mix-up regarding his status

Aaron Donald caused a brief stir over the weekend when his Twitter bio was briefly changed.
The all-world Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman seems to have at least somewhat cleared things up Wednesday.
In a reply to former teammate Chris Long saying he believed Donald would play in 2023, Donald tweeted, "Tell em C Lo yeah I'm playn [sic] never said I said I wasn't."
On Sunday afternoon, Donald's Twitter bio briefly read: "former NFL D Linemen for the Rams." He quickly changed it back to, "NFL D Linemen for the Rams."
In the aftermath of a dreadful 5-12 season in which head coach Sean McVay contemplated stepping away, the potential of a Donald exit from the field didn't seem unfathomable. After all, Donald contemplated retirement following a Super Bowl triumph in the 2021 season and missed the last six games of the 2022 campaign with a high ankle sprain.
Crisis averted it would seem, though.
On The Season with Peter Schrager podcast, Donald's former Rams teammate Long said, "I think [Donald] is going to play next year, I have very good reason to believe that. I know there was the Twitter bio thing, but yeah, he's going to play."
Donald replied to a clip of Long's comments and it would seem any drama has been quelled.
The seven-time All-Pro has plenty of financial reasons to return, of course. Donald worked out a contract restructure ahead of this past season that guarantees him $95 million through the 2024 campaign.
McVay intends to return, quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't retiring and Donald, a three-time Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year, looks to be headed back for his 10th season with the Rams.