News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 19

Published: Jan 19, 2024 at 11:51 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 13-4-0

INJURIES

  • TE Mark Andrews (ankle) is not expected to be activated off injured reserve to play Saturday's game versus the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 11-6-0

INJURIES

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Bears are set to interview USC senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach Kliff Kingsbury on Friday for their offensive coordinator position, NFL Network's Peter Schrager and Ian Rapoport reported.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 4-13-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Patriots are interviewing Broncos DBs coach Christian Parker today for their defensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
  • The Patriots are expected to interview Saints LBs coach Michael Hodges for their defensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
  • The Patriots are expected to interview Rams assistant STs coach Jeremy Springer for their special teams coach position, Rapoport reported.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Seahawks are set to interview Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Friday for their head coach position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 6-11-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Eagles OC Brian Johnson is interviewing for the Titans' vacant head coaching job today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

