NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 19

INJURIES
- TE Mark Andrews (ankle) is not expected to be activated off injured reserve to play Saturday's game versus the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- WR Gabe Davis (knee) will be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, the team announced.
- LB Baylon Spector (back) will be ruled out
- CB Christian Benford (knee) will be ruled out
- S Taylor Rapp (calf) will be ruled out
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Bears are set to interview USC senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach Kliff Kingsbury on Friday for their offensive coordinator position, NFL Network's Peter Schrager and Ian Rapoport reported.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Patriots are interviewing Broncos DBs coach Christian Parker today for their defensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- The Patriots are expected to interview Saints LBs coach Michael Hodges for their defensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- The Patriots are expected to interview Rams assistant STs coach Jeremy Springer for their special teams coach position, Rapoport reported.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Seahawks are set to interview Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Friday for their head coach position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Eagles OC Brian Johnson is interviewing for the Titans' vacant head coaching job today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.