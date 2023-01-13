NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
HEAD COACH/GENERAL MANAGER INTERVIEWS
- Brian Flores: Arizona requested permission to interview Pittsburgh's senior defensive assistant for its vacant head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Joe Hortiz, the Ravens' director of player personnel, will interview Friday for the Cardinals' general manager position, Rapoport reported.
- Monti Ossenfort, the Titans' director of player personnel, will interview Friday for the Cardinals' general manager position, Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- WR Mike Williams (back; questionable) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's wild-card game versus the Jaguars. NFL network Insider Tom Peissero reports Williams underwent further testing Friday morning that revelaed a fracture in his back. The injury will sideline Williams for a couple of weeks, per Pelissero.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- OT Evan Neal suffered a minor ankle injury in Thursday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Coach Brian Daboll wasn't overly concerned about Neal, saying Friday that "he'll be OK."
GENERAL MANAGER INTERVIEWS
- Ian Cunningham, the Bears' assistant general manager, will interview for the Titans' general manager position on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS
- Jim Caldwell was sought by Washington for its vacant OC job but the former Lions and Colts head coach told the Commanders he's only pursuing HC jobs.