NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 13

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-13-0

HEAD COACH/GENERAL MANAGER INTERVIEWS

  • Brian Flores: Arizona requested permission to interview Pittsburgh's senior defensive assistant for its vacant head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • Joe Hortiz, the Ravens' director of player personnel, will interview Friday for the Cardinals' general manager position, Rapoport reported.
  • Monti Ossenfort, the Titans' director of player personnel, will interview Friday for the Cardinals' general manager position, Rapoport reported.
Los Angeles Chargers
2022 · 10-7-0

INJURIES

  • WR Mike Williams (back; questionable) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's wild-card game versus the Jaguars. NFL network Insider Tom Peissero reports Williams underwent further testing Friday morning that revelaed a fracture in his back. The injury will sideline Williams for a couple of weeks, per Pelissero. 


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

New York Giants
2022 · 9-7-1

INJURIES

  • OT Evan Neal suffered a minor ankle injury in Thursday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Coach Brian Daboll wasn't overly concerned about Neal, saying Friday that "he'll be OK."
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-10-0

GENERAL MANAGER INTERVIEWS

  • Ian Cunningham, the Bears' assistant general manager, will interview for the Titans' general manager position on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Washington Commanders
2022 · 8-8-1

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS

  • Jim Caldwell was sought by Washington for its vacant OC job but the former Lions and Colts head coach told the Commanders he's only pursuing HC jobs. 

