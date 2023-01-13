Cardinals request to interview Steelers senior defensive asst. Brian Flores for head coaching job

Brian Flores could get another chance to return to a head-coaching chair.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Arizona Cardinals requested permission to interview Flores for their vacant head coaching position, per sources informed of the situation.

A former longtime New England Patriots assistant, Flores took over the Miami Dolphins in 2019, compiling a 24-25 record in three seasons as head coach. The Dolphins fired Flores after a 9-8 season in 2021. Following his dismissal, Flores filed a lawsuit against the Dolphins, three other teams and the league for discriminatory hiring and firing practices.

Flores interviewed for four head coaching jobs (Bears, Giants, Saints, Texans) during last offseason. He spent the 2022 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. Flores interviewed for the Cleveland Browns' vacant defensive coordinator position on Thursday.

The Cardinals are searching for a new head coach and general manager after Kliff Kingsbury was fired and Steve Keim stepped down on Monday.