Around the NFL

Cardinals request to interview Steelers senior defensive asst. Brian Flores for head coaching job

Published: Jan 13, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Brian Flores could get another chance to return to a head-coaching chair.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Arizona Cardinals requested permission to interview Flores for their vacant head coaching position, per sources informed of the situation.

A former longtime New England Patriots assistant, Flores took over the Miami Dolphins in 2019, compiling a 24-25 record in three seasons as head coach. The Dolphins fired Flores after a 9-8 season in 2021. Following his dismissal, Flores filed a lawsuit against the Dolphins, three other teams and the league for discriminatory hiring and firing practices.

Flores interviewed for four head coaching jobs (Bears, Giants, Saints, Texans) during last offseason. He spent the 2022 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. Flores interviewed for the Cleveland Browns' vacant defensive coordinator position on Thursday.

The Cardinals are searching for a new head coach and general manager after Kliff Kingsbury was fired and Steve Keim stepped down on Monday.

Arizona has also requested permission to interview former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Cardinals DC Vance Joseph is expected to considered for the head coaching job as well.

Related Content

news

Wink Martindale readying Giants' 'playoff defense' for Vikings rematch: 'Never let one game beat you twice'

In Week 16, the Giants lost to the Vikings, 27-24, on a last-second Greg Joseph field goal. After that game, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale told his squad it proved the Giants have a playoff-caliber D.

news

Micah Parsons on playoff showdown with Tom Brady, Buccaneers: 'This is where legends are made'

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is ready to take his game to another level in Monday night's postseason showdown with the Buccaneers, saying, "Honestly, I feel like as far as we go, these are going to be my best games."

news

Young Seahawks players loose ahead of playoff rematch with 49ers: 'We've got nothing to lose'

Getting ready to play their first playoff game of a surprisingly successful season, the Seahawks continue to believe they can win, and are ready to play like they have nothing to lose.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Chargers-Jaguars on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Michael Baca breaks down five things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Seahawks-49ers on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down five things to watch for when the Seattle Seahawks visit the San Francisco 49ers on on Saturday to open Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Patriots announce they have begun extension talks with LB coach Jerod Mayo, will begin offensive coordinator interviews

The New England Patriots issued a press release Thursday stating negotiations have begun to retain linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and interviews for potential offensive coordinators will commence next week.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets injury update on sprained knee: I can't give '100% of myself to my guys'

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted that the PCL injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Broncos is a "grade 2 sprain on the borderline of" a grade 3 sprain. He also has inflammation around the knee, and it remains unstable, Jackson added.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend injury report for 2022 NFL season

Here are the officially injury designations for each game during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Chargers WR Mike Williams (back) questionable for wild-card game vs. Jaguars

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, who is dealing with a back injury, is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets owner Woody Johnson 'absolutely' willing to pay for veteran QB; no playoff mandate for 2023

The Jets ended the 2022 season losers of seven of eight games. Owner Woody Johnson said Thursday that there's no playoff mandate for next year, but he's "absolutely" willing to spend big on a QB in free agency.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE